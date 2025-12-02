Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's 'Ultimate Mortification' Over Brand Flop — As Dismal Traffic to Her As Ever Website is Revealed

Meghan Markle is facing what insiders tell RadarOnline.com has been her 'ultimate mortification' as new data reveals her lifestyle brand As Ever is struggling.
Source: MEGA;AS EVER

Meghan Markle is facing what insiders tell RadarOnline.com has been her 'ultimate mortification' as new data reveals her lifestyle brand As Ever is struggling.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is facing what insiders tell RadarOnline.com has been her "ultimate mortification" as new data reveals her lifestyle brand As Ever is struggling to attract traffic compared with her business idol Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, this year relaunched herself as a lifestyle entrepreneur, coinciding with the release of her Netflix holiday series, With Love, Meghan, and its accompanying online shop.

Article continues below advertisement

As Ever Trails Goop Significantly

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Data showed Asever.com received 196,831 monthly visits.

Article continues below advertisement

But in October, data from brand intelligence platform Similarweb showed Asever.com received 196,831 monthly visits – roughly a quarter of Goop.com's 812,462.

Page views told a similar story: 746,592 for As Ever versus 2.3 million for Goop.

"Initially, As Ever faced challenges with inventory and keeping up with demand," a source close to the duchess said. "Some weeks products sold out within minutes. Those issues have largely been resolved, but the traffic figures show there's still significant growth potential."

Another industry expert added: "It's a relatively new brand. Meghan is establishing something from scratch, so it's expected that it reaches only a portion of Goop's audience, especially given Goop's long-standing presence.

"But she is still viewing the figures as her ultimate mortification as she idolizes Gwyneth and her success so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Industry Experts Stress Holiday Timing

Article continues below advertisement
The bounce rate on Markle's site is lower than Goop's.
Source: MEGA

The bounce rate on Markle's site is lower than Goop's.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the lower traffic, some metrics suggested a different story.

A source noted As Ever's "bounce rate" – the percentage of visitors leaving after viewing just one page – is lower than Goop's, indicating visitors who do come are engaging more deeply with the site.

Approximately 20 percent of As Ever traffic was referred by a magazine, suggesting media partnerships may be proving valuable.

A Sussex source stressed the duchess remained upbeat about her venture despite her embarrassment.

"Those in the business are happy that the early hiccups – the sort you expect with any new venture – appear to have been resolved," a source said. "The business is in a solid position, but it's still young. There's always room to improve, yet things are going very well and it's beginning to hit its stride."

Experts emphasize timing is crucial for such consumer-focused brands. An industry analyst explained: "The holiday season is critical for brands. In the U.S., you've got Thanksgiving, and in the U.S. and U.K. you have Black Friday, and Christmas – it's all about offering customers the best deals. Falling short during this period can have lasting effects on growth."

Article continues below advertisement

Markle Shrugs Off Rivalry Talk

Article continues below advertisement
Critics branded Markle's site a 'copycat' of Paltrow's empire.
Source: MEGA

Critics branded Markle's site a 'copycat' of Paltrow's empire.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite comparisons between Goop and As Everwith critics branding Markle's site a "copycat" of Paltrow's empire – Markle and the actress have publicly dismissed any notion of rivalry.

In a March Instagram session, Paltrow addressed a fan question about tension with Markle by saying: "I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever."

She then revealed Markle sitting in her kitchen, with the duchess responding with a bemused shrug before returning to eating pie.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
photo of meghan markle, kate middleton

EXCLUSIVE: 'Grinch of Montecito' Meghan Markle 'Makes Another Sly Dig' at Kate Middleton as She 'Continues Mission to Steal Future Queen's Christmas'

Prince Harry has been 'regretting his marriage while his ex-girlfriend prepares to move to an island.'

EXCLUSIVE: The One That Got Away — Prince Harry 'Desperately Regretting Marriage to Meghan Markle' As He Watches Blonde Beauty Ex Get Set to Move Her Family to Paradise Island

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Pushing Hard For Success

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
As Ever recently launched, so it is considered a new site.
Source: MEGA

As Ever recently launched, so it is considered a new site.

But a source stressed As Ever's early missteps have contributed to the duchess's sense of frustration.

The insider added: "When you launch a project you care deeply about and it doesn't take off right away, it's tough. For Meghan, this is personal – she wants it to succeed, and every number counts."

With a 20 percent site-wide discount applied in early November and ongoing holiday promotions, the duchess is clearly betting As Ever can capitalize on the seasonal shopping surge.

But, as another analyst put it: "Creating a loyal following doesn't happen overnight. The traffic figures are eye-opening, but they're only part of the picture. True success will be measured by engagement, repeat buyers, and how the brand develops over the coming year."

Even amid the challenging figures, sources insist Markle remains focused and determined on her business goals.

"She's taking these initial challenges as a chance to fine-tune the business," one insider said. "This is her ultimate test as an entrepreneur, and she's approaching it with complete focus."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.