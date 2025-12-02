EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's 'Ultimate Mortification' Over Brand Flop — As Dismal Traffic to Her As Ever Website is Revealed
Dec. 2 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing what insiders tell RadarOnline.com has been her "ultimate mortification" as new data reveals her lifestyle brand As Ever is struggling to attract traffic compared with her business idol Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, this year relaunched herself as a lifestyle entrepreneur, coinciding with the release of her Netflix holiday series, With Love, Meghan, and its accompanying online shop.
As Ever Trails Goop Significantly
But in October, data from brand intelligence platform Similarweb showed Asever.com received 196,831 monthly visits – roughly a quarter of Goop.com's 812,462.
Page views told a similar story: 746,592 for As Ever versus 2.3 million for Goop.
"Initially, As Ever faced challenges with inventory and keeping up with demand," a source close to the duchess said. "Some weeks products sold out within minutes. Those issues have largely been resolved, but the traffic figures show there's still significant growth potential."
Another industry expert added: "It's a relatively new brand. Meghan is establishing something from scratch, so it's expected that it reaches only a portion of Goop's audience, especially given Goop's long-standing presence.
"But she is still viewing the figures as her ultimate mortification as she idolizes Gwyneth and her success so much."
Industry Experts Stress Holiday Timing
Despite the lower traffic, some metrics suggested a different story.
A source noted As Ever's "bounce rate" – the percentage of visitors leaving after viewing just one page – is lower than Goop's, indicating visitors who do come are engaging more deeply with the site.
Approximately 20 percent of As Ever traffic was referred by a magazine, suggesting media partnerships may be proving valuable.
A Sussex source stressed the duchess remained upbeat about her venture despite her embarrassment.
"Those in the business are happy that the early hiccups – the sort you expect with any new venture – appear to have been resolved," a source said. "The business is in a solid position, but it's still young. There's always room to improve, yet things are going very well and it's beginning to hit its stride."
Experts emphasize timing is crucial for such consumer-focused brands. An industry analyst explained: "The holiday season is critical for brands. In the U.S., you've got Thanksgiving, and in the U.S. and U.K. you have Black Friday, and Christmas – it's all about offering customers the best deals. Falling short during this period can have lasting effects on growth."
Markle Shrugs Off Rivalry Talk
Despite comparisons between Goop and As Ever – with critics branding Markle's site a "copycat" of Paltrow's empire – Markle and the actress have publicly dismissed any notion of rivalry.
In a March Instagram session, Paltrow addressed a fan question about tension with Markle by saying: "I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever."
She then revealed Markle sitting in her kitchen, with the duchess responding with a bemused shrug before returning to eating pie.
Meghan Pushing Hard For Success
But a source stressed As Ever's early missteps have contributed to the duchess's sense of frustration.
The insider added: "When you launch a project you care deeply about and it doesn't take off right away, it's tough. For Meghan, this is personal – she wants it to succeed, and every number counts."
With a 20 percent site-wide discount applied in early November and ongoing holiday promotions, the duchess is clearly betting As Ever can capitalize on the seasonal shopping surge.
But, as another analyst put it: "Creating a loyal following doesn't happen overnight. The traffic figures are eye-opening, but they're only part of the picture. True success will be measured by engagement, repeat buyers, and how the brand develops over the coming year."
Even amid the challenging figures, sources insist Markle remains focused and determined on her business goals.
"She's taking these initial challenges as a chance to fine-tune the business," one insider said. "This is her ultimate test as an entrepreneur, and she's approaching it with complete focus."