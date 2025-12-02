EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan Markle's 'Ultimate Mortification' Over Brand Flop — As Dismal Traffic to Her As Ever Website is Revealed

Despite the lower traffic, some metrics suggested a different story.

A source noted As Ever's "bounce rate" – the percentage of visitors leaving after viewing just one page – is lower than Goop's, indicating visitors who do come are engaging more deeply with the site.

Approximately 20 percent of As Ever traffic was referred by a magazine, suggesting media partnerships may be proving valuable.

A Sussex source stressed the duchess remained upbeat about her venture despite her embarrassment.

"Those in the business are happy that the early hiccups – the sort you expect with any new venture – appear to have been resolved," a source said. "The business is in a solid position, but it's still young. There's always room to improve, yet things are going very well and it's beginning to hit its stride."

Experts emphasize timing is crucial for such consumer-focused brands. An industry analyst explained: "The holiday season is critical for brands. In the U.S., you've got Thanksgiving, and in the U.S. and U.K. you have Black Friday, and Christmas – it's all about offering customers the best deals. Falling short during this period can have lasting effects on growth."