EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Desperately Reaching Out to 'Wellness and Sex Guru' A-Lister For 'Branding and Bedroom Advice'

As she and Harry, 40, celebrate seven years of marriage, insiders tell us Markle has "desperately" turned to Hollywood's ultimate wellness and intimacy guru – Gwyneth Paltrow – in a bid to keep both her relationship and her public image from unraveling.

The former Suits star has quietly formed a close friendship with Paltrow, 52, the Oscar-winning actress and founder of the Goop lifestyle empire.

Sources say Markle, who has relaunched her brand with a new Netflix show With Love and lifestyle label As Ever, sees Paltrow as the blueprint for reinvention – and is leaning on her heavily for advice, especially when it comes to her personal life.

"Meghan's always admired Gwyneth," a source close to the duchess, 43, said. "She's been following Goop for years and loves how open Gwyneth is about sex, love and wellness.

"Meghan owns one of Gwyneth's famous 'vagina candles' and has been reading up on everything from sex oils to 'desire gummies.'

"It's not just about fun – she genuinely wants to learn how to keep her marriage exciting."

The pair have reportedly struck up a text-based friendship and are in regular contact.