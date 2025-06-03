EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Desperately Reaching Out to 'Wellness and Sex Guru' A-Lister For 'Branding and Bedroom Advice'
Meghan Markle has been opening up about her marriage to Prince Harry – and hasn't been afraid to get a personal, saying in a recent chat: "I see this spark in his eye... it's almost like a honeymoon period again, because it's exactly how it was in the beginning."
But behind the supposed renewed spark lies a carefully crafted effort to hold things together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A-List Worship
As she and Harry, 40, celebrate seven years of marriage, insiders tell us Markle has "desperately" turned to Hollywood's ultimate wellness and intimacy guru – Gwyneth Paltrow – in a bid to keep both her relationship and her public image from unraveling.
The former Suits star has quietly formed a close friendship with Paltrow, 52, the Oscar-winning actress and founder of the Goop lifestyle empire.
Sources say Markle, who has relaunched her brand with a new Netflix show With Love and lifestyle label As Ever, sees Paltrow as the blueprint for reinvention – and is leaning on her heavily for advice, especially when it comes to her personal life.
"Meghan's always admired Gwyneth," a source close to the duchess, 43, said. "She's been following Goop for years and loves how open Gwyneth is about sex, love and wellness.
"Meghan owns one of Gwyneth's famous 'vagina candles' and has been reading up on everything from sex oils to 'desire gummies.'
"It's not just about fun – she genuinely wants to learn how to keep her marriage exciting."
The pair have reportedly struck up a text-based friendship and are in regular contact.
Business Dreams
In a recent interview, Paltrow was asked if she'd appear on Markle's lifestyle series and replied: "Sure! Why not?"
But it's not just candles and crystals – Markle is gagging for deeper guidance.
"Her and Harry have been under huge pressure," another insider said. "Between Harry's ongoing legal battle for UK security and the relentless media scrutiny, their relationship has been through the wringer.
"Meghan wants to make sure they come out of it stronger. Gwyneth's someone who's been through a lot and always seems to land on her feet. That's very appealing to Meghan right now."
Sources also say Harry is on board with Markle's newfound focus on intimacy and connection – especially since they've made headlines for appearing more affectionate in public.
The couple were recently photographed cozying up at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles, and Markle later posted an image of Harry kissing her cheek, captioned: "All love."
But not everyone is convinced.
"They just hit their seven-year anniversary, and Meghan's joked about wanting to avoid the 'seven-year itch,'" said a source. "But there's a real concern there. They've had tough patches. That's why you're seeing all these date nights and public displays.
"She's really trying to show the world – and maybe convince herself – that they're still solid."
Following a reported "professional separation" last year, with Harry focusing on charity work and Markle rebuilding her brand, the couple have spent more time apart than usual.
But those close to the duchess say she believes space can be healthy, if managed correctly.
"Meghan thinks there's real value in turning to someone like Gwyneth, who's open about how relationships evolve," a friend said.
"She's hoping for mentorship, not just in business, but in navigating the emotional and intimate side of marriage.
"She sees Gwyneth as the cool girl who's done it all — and come out stronger.
"Essentially, she's after sex, branding and professional advice – and to use Gwyneth as a door into the Hollywood elite."