Kamala Harris Warned to Steer Clear of Meghan Markle and her 'Kiss of Death' As Democrat Gets Set to Hit Comeback Trail

Harris is said to be considering a run for governor of California, after current governor Gavin Newsom is forced to step down due to term limits.

The former VP has already served as senator of California, attorney general for the state, and district attorney of San Francisco, and remains popular in the liberal-leaning location, despite her trouncing in the 2024 election at the hands of Donald Trump.

As she considers endorsements from some of her famous pals, several advisors are warning her to skip events with the troubled Duchess of Sussex, 43, who is still reeling from the rough reception to her new personal lifestyle brand and podcast.

"It would reinforce the stereotype of Kamala Harris being an out-of-touch elitist who is more interested in royalty than the struggles of Californians," one political insider said.