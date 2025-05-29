Kamala Harris Warned to Steer Clear of Meghan Markle and her 'Kiss of Death' As Democrat Gets Set to Hit Comeback Trail
Kamala Harris may be wise to say "Thanks, but no thanks" to any political endorsements from Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former presidential candidate, who is considering her next step in her return to politics, is being advised to stay clear of the poisonous royal.
Harris is said to be considering a run for governor of California, after current governor Gavin Newsom is forced to step down due to term limits.
The former VP has already served as senator of California, attorney general for the state, and district attorney of San Francisco, and remains popular in the liberal-leaning location, despite her trouncing in the 2024 election at the hands of Donald Trump.
As she considers endorsements from some of her famous pals, several advisors are warning her to skip events with the troubled Duchess of Sussex, 43, who is still reeling from the rough reception to her new personal lifestyle brand and podcast.
"It would reinforce the stereotype of Kamala Harris being an out-of-touch elitist who is more interested in royalty than the struggles of Californians," one political insider said.
Disapproval Rating
Markle's approval rating in the U.S., where she and Prince Harry, 40, currently live in posh Montecito, California, sits at a lowly 41 percent. It's even worse back in the U.K., where it hit a record low of 20 percent according to a recent poll.
The low numbers have attracted the attention of political pollsters. Tab Berg, a Republican political strategist based in California, is among those who believe Harris needs to stay away from Markle.
"In general, celebrity endorsements are now a net negative," he said. "It's not a working formula. There's a tiny number of voters who look for what celebrities say."
He added: "I don't think any of the (major) players (in California) would take her seriously."
Markle and Harry Need Help
It seems Markle and Harry need Harris more than she needs them. Shortly after his big win, Trump vowed to consider deporting Harry over his visa issues and previous drug use, which has left the couple uncertain of what's next.
A source claimed: "They feel very torn about what to do next, they honestly thought Kamala Harris would get in and they would be friends with the President – this is a hellish situation for them.
"Harry's worried about deportation happening; he's worried about leaving. Meghan fears Harry having to leave the US, too."
The insider added: "They're both feeling very unsettled right now, what with everything going on in America, plus all the pressure on them to do well with their projects."
Visa Swiped
Conservative Heritage Foundation think-tank previously filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security, questioning whether Harry's visa application for his January 2020 stateside move was properly vetted.
The lawsuit was filed after the 40-year-old admitted in his Spare memoir that he'd taken drugs, including cocaine and magic mushrooms, when he was younger. The Heritage Foundation asked that his records be made public
All United States visa applicants need to disclose current and past drug use.
In September, a judge ruled that Harry's application should remain private, but with Trump in control now, that could all easily change.