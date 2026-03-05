Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Projects 'In Limbo': Hollywood Insiders 'Baffled' as Sussexes' Planned Movie 'Stuck in Development' After 3 Years

The lack of movement has left Hollywood insiders "baffled."

A source told PageSix: "Three years in development for a movie like this at Netflix isn't good."

In September, Harry and Meghan also announced they were making an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s romantic novel, The Wedding Date.Yet this project, too, is still classed as in development at Netflix.

The Sussexes also offered Netflix their new documentary Cookie Queen, which recently debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. However, the film about Girl Scout cookies has not yet been bought by a distributor or streamer, even though it was praised at Sundance.

As Radar previously reported, the couple initially negotiated an exclusive multi-million dollar contract with Netflix shortly after leaving the royal family in September 2020.