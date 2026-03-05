Your tip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Projects 'In Limbo': Hollywood Insiders 'Baffled' as Sussexes' Planned Movie 'Stuck in Development' After 3 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's remaining Netflix projects are in 'limbo', casting fresh doubts over their latest first-look deal with the streamer.

March 5 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix projects have been left in "limbo" as doubts grow over the couple’s first look deal with the streamer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sussexes' planned movie based on Carley Fortune's hit book Meet Me at the Lake, which they announced three years ago, is still in development — and hasn't even got a director or cast — despite Netflix paying around $3million for the rights to the novel.

Why the Delay in Releasing Sussexes' Projects?

Hollywood insiders are baffled two of Meghan and Harry's biggest projects are still in the development stage.

The lack of movement has left Hollywood insiders "baffled."

A source told PageSix: "Three years in development for a movie like this at Netflix isn't good."

In September, Harry and Meghan also announced they were making an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s romantic novel, The Wedding Date.Yet this project, too, is still classed as in development at Netflix.

The Sussexes also offered Netflix their new documentary Cookie Queen, which recently debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. However, the film about Girl Scout cookies has not yet been bought by a distributor or streamer, even though it was praised at Sundance.

As Radar previously reported, the couple initially negotiated an exclusive multi-million dollar contract with Netflix shortly after leaving the royal family in September 2020.

Why Are There New Doubts Over Latest Deal?

Insiders believe the couple will struggle renewing deal if current projects have yet to get off the ground.

Their tell-all documentary Harry & Meghan was a massive hit for the streamer. Other projects, however, including their Polo documentary, flopped. Meanwhile, Meghan's series With Love, Meghan was axed after the second season due to poor ratings.

An industry source added: "I don’t know how long this new deal is for, but if they don’t have anything to show soon, I can’t imagine it will be renewed."

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently revealed Meghan is secretly working behind the scenes to broker a big interview for pal Oprah Winfrey.

Why Is Meghan's Brokering TV Interview for Oprah?

Meghan is using her links with Oprah Winfrey to secure Brooklyn Beckham's tell-all chat.

Meghan has been in talks with Brooklyn Beckham, hoping to persuade the nepo baby to divulge more about his feud with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

An insider has now told us: "Meghan identifies very strongly with what Brooklyn is going through. She's come to believe that Brooklyn has been painted in an unfair light – much like she and Harry felt they were when their own family tensions became public.

"From her perspective, he's a young man trying to assert himself and protect his marriage, yet the narrative has quickly turned against him. Seeing the intensity of the backlash after his statement last week genuinely upset her.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn renewed their vows to 'create new memories' after wedding fallout.
The Duchess of Sussex has empathy with Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz's situation.

"It brought back memories of the criticism and hostility she faced when she first spoke out. Meghan remembers how isolating it can feel when your motives are questioned, and your character is picked apart in headlines and comment sections," the source added.

"She knows firsthand how damaging it is to be vilified simply for expressing your truth. That experience has made her instinctively protective of Brooklyn.

"In her mind, he's not trying to create drama – he's trying to be heard. And she feels a real sense of empathy because she recognizes the emotional toll that kind of public scrutiny can take."

