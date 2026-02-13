Oprah Winfrey Set to Land Another Huge TV Exclusive Thanks to Old Pal Meghan Markle
Feb. 13 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham is now willing to sit down for a high-stakes television interview with Oprah Winfrey, sources have told RadarOnline.com, after encouragement from Meghan Markle – a move that could hand the veteran broadcaster another headline-dominating exclusive.
Brooklyn, 26, the eldest son of David Beckham, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, last month ignited global controversy when he posted a six-page statement on Instagram alleging long-simmering tensions within his family.
Among his claims were that Victoria had "hijacked" the first dance at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, 31, danced "inappropriately" with him, pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding dress at the 11th hour, and attempted to "bribe" him into signing away rights to his name before the ceremony.
The accusations sent shockwaves through the entertainment world and sparked fierce online debate about loyalty, privilege, and family fractures played out in public.
Meghan Markle 'Reached Out to Brooklyn Beckham'
A source close to the situation said, "Meghan identifies very strongly with what Brooklyn is going through. She's come to believe that Brooklyn has been painted in an unfair light – much like she and Harry felt they were when their own family tensions became public."
The insider added: "From her perspective, he's a young man trying to assert himself and protect his marriage, yet the narrative has quickly turned against him. Seeing the intensity of the backlash after his statement last week genuinely upset her."
Markle, 44, who, with Prince Harry, 41, famously aired her own grievances in a 2021 interview with Winfrey, is said to have reached out privately as the criticism mounted.
According to a TV industry insider, she urged caution and reflection rather than escalation.
"As soon as she saw how quickly things were spiraling, Meghan reached out to Brooklyn," they claimed. "Her first instinct wasn't strategy – it was concern. She made it clear that his well-being had to come first and that no public narrative is worth sacrificing your mental health over."
Oprah Winfrey Interview Floated as Structured Reset
The same source claimed Markle advised if Brooklyn chose to speak further, it should be in a carefully structured environment rather than through social media posts.
Our insider added: "She believes a structured, in-depth interview – where he feels safe, supported and able to." Winfrey, who conducted the Sussexes' bombshell broadcast watched around the world after their dramatic exit from the royal family, is viewed by Markle as uniquely placed to host such a conversation.
A television production source said, "Meghan speaks about Oprah with enormous respect and genuine affection. She's told Brooklyn that, in her experience, Oprah creates an environment where people feel protected rather than exposed."
The production insider continued: "She's reassured him that Oprah isn't interested in ambushing anyone – she's interested in context and humanity. Meghan believes that if Brooklyn is going to open up, it should be with someone she considers both credible and compassionate."
Another source familiar with discussions has now told Radar Brooklyn is receptive.
They said: "Brooklyn is open to meeting Oprah to explore what that conversation might look like. Meghan believes that if he is going to reset the narrative, it has to be done in a way that feels safe and structured. In her view, Oprah is uniquely positioned to help him do that."