Oprah Winfrey Set to Land Another Huge TV Exclusive Thanks to Old Pal Meghan Markle

A source close to the situation said, "Meghan identifies very strongly with what Brooklyn is going through. She's come to believe that Brooklyn has been painted in an unfair light – much like she and Harry felt they were when their own family tensions became public."

The insider added: "From her perspective, he's a young man trying to assert himself and protect his marriage, yet the narrative has quickly turned against him. Seeing the intensity of the backlash after his statement last week genuinely upset her."

Markle, 44, who, with Prince Harry, 41, famously aired her own grievances in a 2021 interview with Winfrey, is said to have reached out privately as the criticism mounted.

According to a TV industry insider, she urged caution and reflection rather than escalation.

"As soon as she saw how quickly things were spiraling, Meghan reached out to Brooklyn," they claimed. "Her first instinct wasn't strategy – it was concern. She made it clear that his well-being had to come first and that no public narrative is worth sacrificing your mental health over."