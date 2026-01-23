Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Very Happy' With Reaction to Social Media Attack on Parents — 'Glad We Did It'
Jan. 23 2026, Updated 1:51 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz are "very happy" with the reaction to the explosive social media post attacking his family, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple told pals "we're glad we did it," and Brooklyn, 26, is now even more adamant he wants nothing to do with his folks.
'They Couldn't Be Happier'
The pair was seen for the first time since Brooklyn's bombshell statement on Monday walking their dog in Malibu.
Pals claims the married couple feel relieved to get things out in the open after the aspiring chef made a string of accusations, which left his parents, David, 50, and Victoria, 51, devastated.
A source close to the California-based pair said: "They couldn’t be happier with how things have panned out.
"They told us, 'We're glad we did it.'
"They feel like a massive weight has been lifted off them, and they’re pleased with the support they've received.
"It's been therapeutic to finally get things off their chests, which they've been bottling up for years.
"This has just made things even clearer to him — he wants nothing more to do with his parents."
According to reporters, neither Brooklyn nor Nicola, 31, has heard from David and Victoria since the hot sauce creator's six-page rant on Instagram.
They were previously warned via a legal letter that they should not contact him directly, and he later blocked them on Instagram.
Victoria is reportedly heartbroken following Brooklyn’s attack.
Is This The End Of Brand Beckham?
An insider said: "Victoria is on the floor, shocked to pieces that her son would do this. Everyone is in shock.
"But Victoria is totally in pieces over this. But, she is worried, as is David, that this will be the end of Brand Beckham, with the claims of the falseness and pretend relationships; they are worried about what else he is going to come out with.
"They're still blaming Nicola, feeling she had put him up to this, and it's all to do with her; they're constantly blaming Nicola.
"But as Brooklyn said, he had to do this. He's sick of being controlled by their narrative."
The source added: "He sent legal letters telling them to stop talking about them and putting false stuff out there, the wedding dress, it was an awful thing for Victoria to do and made out Nicola didn't want to wear her dress."
In his statement, Brooklyn claimed he did not want to reconcile with his family, who had "controlled narratives" for his entire life. He also alleged Victoria canceled making Nicola's wedding dress and embarrassed him at their wedding.
He wrote: "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."
He also said how his mom "hijacked" his first dance, something that has been subjected to memes across the internet, leaving Victoria even more devastated, sources have claimed.
Brooklyn ranted: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.'"