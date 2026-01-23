Victoria Beckham's 'Inappropriate' Dance Moves which 'Humiliated' Estranged Son Brooklyn at his Nuptials Revealed by Wedding DJ — 'It Was Really Awkward'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 9:03 a.m. ET
Victoria Beckham's "inappropriate" dance with son Brooklyn which left the nepo baby "humiliated" at his nuptials also left guests feeling "awkward," according to the wedding DJ.
RadarOnline.com can reveal DJ Fat Tony has broken his silence on the saga, which Brooklyn's mentioned in his explosive Instagram statement on Monday to confirm he's cut ties with his family.
'Victoria Put Her Hands On His Hips'
Tony laid the blame on Marc Anthony, one of the A-list guests at the Florida nuptials, claiming the singer encouraged Brooklyn to place his hands on Victoria's hips during a dance to one of his Latin pop tracks.
The DJ says he believed the timing of the moment was "inappropriate" as opposed to the dance move.
He explained: "There was no s----dropping, there was no black PVC catsuit, there was no Spice Girl action.
"Marc Anthony was performing and he called Brooklyn onto the stage.
"Everyone then expected Nicola to go up and do the first dance."
He further confirmed reports that Marc Anthony had asked the "most beautiful" woman in the world to head on up to the dancefloor and then said Victoria's name instead of bride Nicola Peltz.
DJ Gives His Side Of Story
Tony revealed this moment left Nicola running out in tears but Anthony continued on with the performance anyway.
The DJ said: "Brooklyn was devastated as he thought he was about to get his first dance with his wife.
"Nicola had left the room crying her eyes out and Brooklyn is stuck there on stage.
"They then do this dance and Marc goes 'put your hands on your mother's hips' and it was a Latin thing.
"The whole situation was very awkward for everyone in the room."
Elsewhere in his TV interview, he revealed the day after the main ceremony was "awkward."
Anthony's Antics Sparked Newlyweds' Tears
He spilled how many guests did not attend the following day’s celebration brunch but that the Anthony moment was the "talk of the town."
Tony also admitted the mood was low with Brooklyn and Nicola seemingly "devastated" by how the big day panned out.
He said: "The bride and groom left the wedding devastated, word quickly trickles out."
He added: "Everyone was talking about how sad the situation was and Victoria was thrown into it.
"The dance is a very small part of a bigger problem."
Moreover, he added of the situation: "I think what we are missing here is the fact the parents have lost their child and he has lost his parents and the rest of the family."
In Brooklyn’s scathing attack on his parents Victoria and David, he recalled his account of his wedding day.
He said: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.
"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."
He went on to say: "I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."