David and Victoria Beckham 'Horrified' by Brooklyn's Six-Page Instagram Rant but Would Take Him 'Back in a Minute'

Brooklyn, 26, ignited a firestorm after posting a lengthy Instagram statement accusing his parents of interfering in his marriage to Nicola Peltz and prioritizing appearances over their relationship with him.

The post marked his most direct and public comments yet on the long-rumored family rift.

Sources say the fallout hit Victoria particularly hard.

The former Spice Girl was reportedly "in bits" after Brooklyn shared the post, with insiders claiming she first became aware of the allegations at the same time as the public.

Despite the shock, those close to the family insist the Beckhams' focus hasn't shifted, and they would take him "back in a minute," per a news outlet.

"They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute. They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola's family is. They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything," a source told People.