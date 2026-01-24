David and Victoria Beckham 'Horrified' by Brooklyn's Six-Page Instagram Rant but Would Take Him 'Back in a Minute'
Jan. 24 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
David and Victoria Beckham were reportedly left reeling after their son Brooklyn publicly aired deeply personal grievances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, insiders say the couple's response has been rooted in heartbreak, not anger.
'In Bits'
Brooklyn, 26, ignited a firestorm after posting a lengthy Instagram statement accusing his parents of interfering in his marriage to Nicola Peltz and prioritizing appearances over their relationship with him.
The post marked his most direct and public comments yet on the long-rumored family rift.
Sources say the fallout hit Victoria particularly hard.
The former Spice Girl was reportedly "in bits" after Brooklyn shared the post, with insiders claiming she first became aware of the allegations at the same time as the public.
Despite the shock, those close to the family insist the Beckhams' focus hasn't shifted, and they would take him "back in a minute," per a news outlet.
"They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute. They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola's family is. They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything," a source told People.
Healing Heartbreak
According to another insider, David, 50, and Victoria, 51, have deliberately chosen not to respond publicly, believing that escalating the situation would only deepen the divide.
"David and Victoria believe time will heal this. They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can't really do anything until then," a second source explained.
Family Estrangement
Brooklyn and Nicola, 31, have been largely estranged from the Beckham family since skipping David's 50th birthday celebrations last year, fueling speculation that tensions dated back far earlier.
In his statement, Brooklyn revisited his 2022 wedding, describing a moment he said permanently altered his relationship with his parents.
He alleged that during what was meant to be his first dance with Nicola, his mother unexpectedly took his place on the dance floor in front of hundreds of guests - a moment he described as humiliating.
'Betrayed'
While David and Victoria have not addressed the claims directly, sources say Victoria felt particularly hurt by the accusations, believing she had gone out of her way to make Nicola feel like part of the family.
"Victoria feels betrayed," an insider said, noting that she had welcomed Nicola "like a daughter," only to feel that effort had been rejected.
As public debate continues, fans have resurfaced old videos of Victoria dancing at family events, with many pushing back against Brooklyn's portrayal and defending her as a fun, uninhibited parent.