Egypt Tourist Backpacker Guide: How to Travel on a Budget

Egypt is more affordable than most travelers expect. With the right plan, you can explore one of the world's greatest civilizations without draining your savings. Egypt rewards budget travelers who come prepared, and this guide gives you everything you need to travel smart. From the ancient Pyramids of Giza to the Nile River cruises and Red Sea beaches, every experience here comes at a price that works for backpackers. You get world-class history, culture, and adventure without paying world-class prices.

Why Egypt Works for Budget Backpackers

Egypt is one of the most affordable travel destinations in the world. A budget traveler can get by on as little as $15 to $20 per day. A more comfortable daily budget sits around $30 to $50. The Egyptian pound offers great value for visitors who bring foreign currency. Historical sites, street food, and local transport are all cheap compared to what you find in Europe or North America. The country has a solid backpacker infrastructure with hostels, beach camps, and budget guesthouses in every major city. Egypt trip packages make it even easier to plan a cost-effective trip, with Cairo, Luxor, Aswan, and Dahab all catering well to travelers on a tight budget.

Best Time to Visit Egypt

Visiting during the period between November and February is the best. Temperatures stay pleasant during the day and cool at night, which makes it comfortable to visit outdoor sites and ancient ruins. Summer months can push temperatures above 90°F in Cairo and make sightseeing very uncomfortable. The other consideration to make is that the dates of Ramadan should be checked before booking. Due to the reduced duration of restaurants and shops, it may have an impact on your routine as a traveler.

Visa and Entry Costs

The majority of the travelers require a visa to get into Egypt. It is simple and cheap to get. E-Visa (online): $25 USD. Apply at visa2egypt.gov.eg before you travel.

Visa on Arrival: $25 USD, available at Cairo International Airport.

Sinai-Only Entry: Free for 15 days if you stay within the Sinai Peninsula. Bring cash in USD, EUR, or GBP for the visa fee. Use Egyptian pounds for all daily expenses once you are inside the country.

Daily Budget Breakdown

Here is what you can expect to spend each day as a backpacker in Egypt: Hostel dorm bed: $5 to $8

Private guesthouse room: $12 to $20

Street food meal: $1 to $3

Local restaurant meal: $4 to $8

Metro or minibus ride: under $0.50

Overnight train or bus: $8 to $25

Attraction entrance fee: $5 to $15 A realistic daily budget is between $20 and $40, depending on how you travel.

Where to Stay on a Budget

Egypt has a strong hostel culture in all its major tourist cities. In Cairo, the lowest rate of dorm beds is $5-$8 per night, whereas the lowest price of a private room in a budget guesthouse is $12-$20. Hostels in Cairo are located in the Islamic Cairo area or around Tahrir Square, with a lot of them serving free breakfast and a rooftop. Al Salam Camp in Luxor is a good budget hotel with a price of approximately $8 per dorm. Go Inn Backpackers is located along the Nile in Aswan with simple rooms at $8 per night. BishBishi Camp is a good spot with the backpackers, and it is located near the popular Blue Hole dive site in Dahab.

What to Eat and How Much It Costs

Egyptian street-food is low-cost, nutritious, and tasty. An entire meal at a local food seller costs you less than $3, and thus, you will not have to spend a lot to get a good meal. The most recommended food items to eat on a budget of less than $1 are koshari, a hearty blend of rice, lentils, pasta, and spicy tomato sauce, and ful medames which are slow cooked fava beans with lemon and olive oil and falafel and shawarma wraps sold at street corners around the country. Sit-down local restaurants offer three-course meals for around $4. Avoid any restaurant located directly outside a major tourist site, as prices there are three to five times higher for the exact same food.

How to Get Around Egypt

Cairo's metro is one of the cheapest in the world, with a single trip costing less than $0.10. Shared minibuses cover most city routes for even less. For taxis, always agree on a price before you get in, or use the Uber or Careem app for a fixed fare. For travel between cities, Egypt tour packages from Memphis Tours often include transport between destinations, which saves both time and money. If you travel independently, overnight trains between Cairo and Luxor or Aswan cost $8 to $25 and also save you a night of accommodation.

Top Budget Destinations in Egypt

Cairo is the starting point for most backpackers. The Pyramids of Giza, the Egyptian Museum, Khan el-Khalili bazaar, and Islamic Cairo are all close together and easy to visit on a budget. Luxor is often called the world's greatest open-air museum. The Valley of the Kings, Karnak Temple, and Luxor Temple are all here, with reasonable entry prices and a very affordable city to stay in. Aswan is quieter and more relaxed, with the Nubian villages, Philae Temple, and Abu Simbel as the main draws. It has good budget guesthouses and a calmer atmosphere than Cairo. Dahab on the Red Sea is the top choice for travelers who want beaches and diving. Scuba diving costs around $25 per dive, which is very cheap by global standards, and snorkelers can access the reefs for free from shore.

Key Money-Saving Tips

Get an ISIC student card before your trip. It gives you 50% off entrance fees at many museums and historical sites across Egypt. Use an ATM in Egyptian pounds instead of using airport exchange counters, which have low rates and carry a back up of money, somewhere in the form of $50 in cash. Always negotiate prices for transport and souvenirs, but keep a friendly tone. Prices are not fixed for tourists in most markets. Travel on overnight buses or trains whenever you can, as this saves both travel time and accommodation cost. Walk a few blocks away from any famous site before you eat or shop, and prices will drop significantly.

Final Thoughts