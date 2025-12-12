Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shock Fans with Latest Project — Producing a Documentary about 'Girl Scouts Making Cookies'

The documentary, directed by Alysa Nahmias, follows "four tenacious girls (who) strive to be a top-selling 'Cookie Queen', navigating an 800 million dollar business in which childhood and ambition collide," according to the festival programme.

It will be premiered at Sundance, which runs from late January to early February in Utah. An official public release date for 2026 has not yet been set.

Meghan says she has a "personal affinity" with the project because she was a Girl Scout and her mother Doria Ragland was her troop leader.

Along with the announcement, Meghan, 45, shared a previously unseen childhood image of herself as a child, smiling as she pokes her head around Doria with an arm around a friend as they posed with the rest of the troop in L.A.