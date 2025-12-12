Your tip
Your tip
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shock Fans with Latest Project — Producing a Documentary about 'Girl Scouts Making Cookies'

picture of meghan markle, rince harry and meghan as a girl scout
Source: MEGA/@megan;Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a new documenary about girl scouts making cookies, which the Duchess did as a youngster.

Dec. 12 2025, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made another documentary — this time about girl scouts making cookies.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the duo announced their latest venture on Friday and Cookie Queens will be showcased at the Sundance Film Festival, a move the Duchess described as "absolutely irresistible."

'Absolutely Irresistible'

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan spoke of her excitement at the movie being premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

The documentary, directed by Alysa Nahmias, follows "four tenacious girls (who) strive to be a top-selling 'Cookie Queen', navigating an 800 million dollar business in which childhood and ambition collide," according to the festival programme.

It will be premiered at Sundance, which runs from late January to early February in Utah. An official public release date for 2026 has not yet been set.

Meghan says she has a "personal affinity" with the project because she was a Girl Scout and her mother Doria Ragland was her troop leader.

Along with the announcement, Meghan, 45, shared a previously unseen childhood image of herself as a child, smiling as she pokes her head around Doria with an arm around a friend as they posed with the rest of the troop in L.A.

Meghan's 'Personal affinity' With The Project

Source: @cookiequeensfilm;Instagram

Meghan and Harry are named as producers of the flick.

The former Suits' star shared the image on her Instagram Stories with the caption "full circle."

Meghan said her and Harry's media production company, Archewell Productions, has partnered with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films on the Cookie Queens project for the US festival's Family Matinee section early next year.

Of the project, Meghan said: "As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.

"When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in.

"The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanising tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of Girl Scout cookie season are absolutely irresistible."

Unfortunate Timing

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Fans quesitoned the timing of the announcement giving Meghan's father Thomas is still recovering from a life-saving op.

However, their latest venture has left fans divided again.

Talking to social media, one user wrote: "No one is asking for this!," while another mentioned her estranged father Thomas currently recovering from a life-saving operation, writing: "Meanwhile she refuses to see her critically ill father. Keep trying to deflect. It's not working."

Other users accused the pair of "piggy-backing" on a project "already completed," while others speculated Netflix may have turned the documentary down.

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: @Meghan;Instagram

Meghan posted a snap of herself as a girl scout alongside mom Doria.

However, some fans were not upbeat. One wrote: "Oooh, can't wait for this."

Harry and Meghan executive produced their controversial Netflix documentary about Megxit as well as Harry's passion project Polo.

Meghan also executive produced her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. The couple were also involved with Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, the story of a Uganda-based YouTube dance group.

But Cookie Queens will be their first full-length feature.

