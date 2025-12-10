Meghan Markle Sends Hand-Written Letter to Estranged Dad Thomas While He Recovers From Life-Saving Operation — But Will Not Visit Him in the Hospital
Dec. 10 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has sent a hand-written letter to father Thomas Markle — but she will not visit him in hospital.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Thomas, 81, is still recovering from having a life-saving operation which involved having his leg amputated after his limb turned black.
Meghan's Hospital Snub
He was rushed to hospital in the Philippines on Tuesday, December 2, after falling ill at home, with doctors later warning his condition was critical.
It was previously revealed Meghan had been ringing round hospitals in the country in an attempt to contact her dad, who she had not spoken to since 2018.
But it’s now understood the Duchess, 44, has sent written communication to him, however she is not expected to fly out to see him.
Thomas denied claims Meghan messaged him and appealed to his daughter to "see him one more time before I die."
The ex-Suits' star's half-siblings Thomas Jr, 59, and Samantha, 61, also pleaded with her to reach out.
Desperate Please To See Daughter
It was revealed Meghan sent her estranged father an email following his health scare, but the email address reportedly hadn't been active for five years.
However, sources claim it appeared to have been delivered and did not bounce back.
Thomas has since been removed from the intensive care unit and is now recovering in a regular hospital room.
It is understood he underwent surgery on Wednesday, before being transferred to the intensive care unit.
Doctors then prepared the ex-Emmy-winning director of photography for another operation to amputate his leg in order to remove a blood clot.
'Life Or Death' Operation
Thomas Jr described how his father's foot had "turned black" before his leg was amputated.
He said: "There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death.
"My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly.
"I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated."
Meghan's spokesperson confirmed the former Suits star had reached out to her father following his "life or death" surgery.
Speaking on his father’s health battle, Thomas Jr revealed that his dad now faces paying a massive medical bill for his life-saving treatment.
He added that his father’s life "was in imminent danger" and described an urgent ambulance transfer to a larger hospital.
Thomas has suffered with ill health, including a stroke, in recent years and had been living in Mexico for the past 10 years.
The 81-year-old then relocated to the Philippines in January.
He has been estranged from Meghan since her wedding to Prince Harry.
Thomas suffered two heart attacks on the eve of the big day in 2018 and was unable to walk his daughter down the aisle.