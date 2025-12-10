Meghan Markle Sends Hand-Written Letter to Estranged Dad Thomas While He Recovers From Life-Saving Operation — But Will Not Visit Him in the Hospital

He was rushed to hospital in the Philippines on Tuesday, December 2, after falling ill at home, with doctors later warning his condition was critical.

It was previously revealed Meghan had been ringing round hospitals in the country in an attempt to contact her dad, who she had not spoken to since 2018.

But it’s now understood the Duchess, 44, has sent written communication to him, however she is not expected to fly out to see him.

Thomas denied claims Meghan messaged him and appealed to his daughter to "see him one more time before I die."

The ex-Suits' star's half-siblings Thomas Jr, 59, and Samantha, 61, also pleaded with her to reach out.