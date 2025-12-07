'I Don't Want to Die Estranged': Meghan Markle's Stricken Dad Says He Never Heard a Word From Her — Despite Duchess Claiming She ‘Reached Out’
Dec. 7 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has maintained that she attempted to contact her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., as he recovers in a Philippines hospital after the amputation of his left leg below the knee. However, Thomas, who says he is "desperately ill" and longing for reconciliation, insists he has not heard from his daughter at all, RadarOnline.com can report.
Thomas, 80, revealed from his hospital bed that he does not want to die without making peace. He said he hopes to meet Meghan's children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — as well as her husband, Prince Harry. "I don't want to die estranged," he pleaded, urging Meghan to see him "one more time before I die".
Meghan's spokesperson stated Friday, December 5, that she had "reached out" to her father, from whom she has been estranged since 2018, when he was found staging paparazzi photos ahead of the royal wedding. However, Thomas later told outlets he was "confused" by this assertion, saying he had not received any messages and had kept the same phone number specifically so Meghan could contact him.
A spokesman for the Sussexes said Saturday night that Meghan had emailed her father and that the message "appeared to have been delivered and did not bounce back." But according to a report, the email was sent to an address Thomas has not used in at least five years. Those close to him say he never uses email at all.
Thomas reiterated that he kept his number unchanged so Meghan "could always get in touch with me," but said he did not receive any communication the week prior.
Reports have confirmed with hospital departments — including administration, reception, intensive care, and attending medical staff — that none had heard from Meghan or her representatives.
A hospital source said, "Mr Markle is a VIP patient. Of course we all know who he is. If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here we would have known."
One of Thomas's doctors described the emergency amputation as a critical procedure. "We had to remove the foot. There was a massive blood clot in his thigh and that had stopped circulation to his foot and lower leg," the surgeon explained, calling it "life-or-death surgery."
The doctor added, "Had the infection in the foot moved to his heart, it would most likely have been fatal. He is doing well, but he is not out of the woods yet."
Thomas and Meghan have remained estranged throughout her promotion of her Christmas special of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which focuses on themes of family unity. Their rift dates back to her 2018 wedding, after which Thomas suffered two heart attacks and was unable to walk her down the aisle. He later called King Charles's gesture of escorting her partway "incredibly kind".
Thomas is currently in stable condition in intensive care in Cebu, where he relocated earlier this year to escape what he described as the "constant" stories about Meghan and Harry. He may be moved to a regular ward as early as tomorrow.