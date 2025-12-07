'I Don't Want to Die Estranged': Meghan Markle's Stricken Dad Says He Never Heard a Word From Her — Despite Duchess Claiming She ‘Reached Out’

Thomas, 80, revealed from his hospital bed that he does not want to die without making peace. He said he hopes to meet Meghan's children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — as well as her husband, Prince Harry. "I don't want to die estranged," he pleaded, urging Meghan to see him "one more time before I die".

Meghan's spokesperson stated Friday, December 5, that she had "reached out" to her father, from whom she has been estranged since 2018, when he was found staging paparazzi photos ahead of the royal wedding. However, Thomas later told outlets he was "confused" by this assertion, saying he had not received any messages and had kept the same phone number specifically so Meghan could contact him.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said Saturday night that Meghan had emailed her father and that the message "appeared to have been delivered and did not bounce back." But according to a report, the email was sent to an address Thomas has not used in at least five years. Those close to him say he never uses email at all.