Meghan Markle Reached Out to Her Estranged Father Thomas After He Was Left 'Fighting for His Life' at Hospital... and Got His Leg Amputated

Thomas Jr had previously revealed he had to take his father to "a hospital close to our home, and they did various scans, and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger."

The 59-year-old continued: "They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the center of the city. My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts."

Thomas Sr.'s daughter Samantha, who is also estranged from Meghan, added at the time: "My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke, and an earthquake. I hope he can pull through this."

She said: "He is a strong man, but he has been through so much. I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this."