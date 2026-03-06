EXCLUSIVE: Dying King Charles to Secretly Abdicate — William Seizes Throne as Andrew Windsor's Arrest is Too Much to Bear
March 6 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
King Charles III will reportedly be handing over the keys to the kingdom to son, Prince William, in a sensational abdication, as scandal-ridden Andrew Windsor continues to plague the monarchy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Not only is the palace patriarch still battling cancer, but his brother's arrest for alleged misconduct in public office could also blow open what Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, secretly knew about the former prince's dirty dealings.
The Andrew Windsor Situation Has Been 'Too Much' for King Charles to Bear
"King Charles is going to step down. He is going to abdicate, and they are going to use the excuse of his health, which has been declining because [the situation with Andrew] has been very stressful and almost too much for him to bear," a royal insider spills.
The source continues, "Charles knew more than he let on, and the whole family has been covering this up. They are all complicit. The whole [royal] machine is complicit in this — from the top down!"
Windsor was arrested on February 19, after explosive emails were revealed in the U.S. Department of Justice's latest Jeffrey Epstein documents dump.
They showed that the former Duke of York allegedly passed highly confidential government information to Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy in 2010 and 2011.
Monarchy Crisis 'Getting Worse' by the Day
The insider believes Charles could abdicate and clear the way for William's ascension to the throne as early as this summer.
The Prince of Wales has long been a hardline believer that Windsor was nothing but "rot" for the royal family and pushed for his removal years before Charles finally saw the light.
Having William as the king could then protect the centuries-old monarchy, should more information come to light that could sully Charles.
"The situation is getting worse and worse by the day," says the palace spy. "Everybody knows Prince William has been ruthless from the beginning about removing his uncle. He’s going to do nothing to protect Andrew."
The Whole Palace Machine 'Was Complicit' in Covering for Andrew Windsor
The queen treated Windsor with kid gloves as her favorite child, turning a blind eye to much of his scandalous behavior and letting it go unchecked.
“The queen just thought Andrew was a naughty playboy, but the whole machine was complicit in covering him to protect their own brand," a palace source dishes about how the UK trade document scandal could be the tip of the iceberg.
Windsor had already been dogged for years by allegations that he sexually abused Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor.
It was Giuffre's most recent explicit descriptions in her October 2025 posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, that finally forced Charles to strip his younger brother of all royal titles and honors and, at last, to evict him from his longtime home at the Royal Lodge.
Prince William Wants to 'Fix the Monarchy'
“Prince William wants to fix the monarchy because he knows it’s the right thing to do. He has better morals, and he is interested in the preservation of the monarchy," the palace spy shares about how the Prince of Wales has a squeaky-clean image, along with a perfect family, including a supportive wife, Kate Middleton, and their three beautiful children.
William has already stepped up his number of public appearances and amount of foreign visits as a statesman on behalf of the United Kingdom ever since his father's 2024 cancer diagnosis.