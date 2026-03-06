EXCLUSIVE: Jack Osbourne Hints Dad Ozzy 'Chose' to Die in Haunting Interview on the Rocker's Final Minutes
March 6 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jack Osbourne believes his wildman father chose to die as he felt his life was "done."
The reality TV star, 40, made the admission as he recalled the morning his Black Sabbath frontman father Ozzy Osbourne died.
He spoke about his dad's final hours on a podcast after Ozzy passed away on 22 July, aged 76, following a career spanning decades in rock music and following a grueling battle with Parkinson's disease and agonizing back pain.
In the interview, Jack described the final morning of Ozzy's life and said the family had not expected his death to come so quickly, and said the music star's last day unfolded ordinarily.
"It was a few days after I got back (to Britain) that he passed, and we were… even the morning that he passed, it was like, it wasn't anything dramatic at all," Jack noted.
He added: "He was up, he was doing his thing, had some breakfast, and that was it."
'I Just Think He Was Done'
Despite Ozzy's long-term health issues, Jack said the family had not anticipated the timing of the icon's death.
Jack added: "Obviously, everyone knew he was sick, but it wasn't… he was really gearing up for the (Black Sabbath final) show, so he was exercising a lot and moving around.
"He was fired up. But yeah, we weren't expecting it to be as quick as it was."
"I just think he was done… I do think we have a choice, to a degree," the TV star explained.
Ozzy's official cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, with Parkinson's disease – with which he had been diagnosed in 2003 – recorded as a contributing factor in his passing.
The music star – known for songs including Crazy Train – had continued exercising and rehearsing in the weeks leading up to what became Black Sabbath's final performance in Birmingham.
Members of Ozzy's family – including his wife Sharon Osbourne, 73, his son Jack, and his daughter Kelly Osbourne, 41 – have previously spoken publicly about the musician since his death. Sharon and Kelly appeared at the 2026 BRIT Awards to accept a Lifetime Achievement award on Ozzy's behalf.
Speaking during the ceremony, Sharon said Ozzy would not have enjoyed the formalities.
"I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now, and I know what he is thinking," she said. "He hated to make speeches. He hated listening to speeches.
"He'd be saying, 'Hey, missus, shut the f--- up!' But I'm not going to… He always wanted to do better, both personally and professionally."
Sharon added, "He never felt that words were enough to thank everybody for the life that he was given and for the life that he led. He may not be here, but he left us one amazing body of work that will never be forgotten by the country that made him."
Sharon Osbourne Plans Ozzfest Revival to Honor Ozzy
Radar has revealed Sharon is now moving forward with plans to resurrect the legendary Ozzfest as a tribute to her late husband, with insiders telling us her decision gathered momentum after the rock icon was said to have appeared to family members as a ghost following his death.
The television personality and longtime music manager confirmed the metal festival will return after several years away.
Ozzfest, which first launched in 1996 and became one of the defining touring festivals of heavy metal, last ran as a full tour in 2018 and briefly resurfaced for a New Year's Eve event in 2019. Plans are now said to be underway for a revived edition in 2027 that will celebrate Ozzy's career – from his early years with Black Sabbath through decades as a solo artist.
Sources close to the Osbourne family say the revival carries an added emotional dimension after what they describe as a deeply personal experience within the household.
One insider told us: "In the weeks after Ozzy passed away, the family was still processing the loss when Sharon began talking about how strongly she felt his presence around the house. She genuinely believed he was still with them in spirit, and that has strengthened her resolve to honor him properly."