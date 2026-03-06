EXCLUSIVE: Jack Osbourne Hints Dad Ozzy 'Chose' to Die in Haunting Interview on the Rocker's Final Minutes

He spoke about his dad's final hours on a podcast after Ozzy passed away on 22 July, aged 76, following a career spanning decades in rock music and following a grueling battle with Parkinson's disease and agonizing back pain.

In the interview, Jack described the final morning of Ozzy's life and said the family had not expected his death to come so quickly, and said the music star's last day unfolded ordinarily.

"It was a few days after I got back (to Britain) that he passed, and we were… even the morning that he passed, it was like, it wasn't anything dramatic at all," Jack noted.

He added: "He was up, he was doing his thing, had some breakfast, and that was it."