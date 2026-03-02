EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Going to Pieces' Over Ruthless Trolling After Latest Shockingly Frail Public Appearance Alongside Grieving Mom
March 2 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kelly Osbourne is said to be "going to pieces" as she battles what she has called a "special kind of cruelty" from online trolls who have targeted her appearance following a visibly frail public outing with her grieving mother.
Kelly, 41, hit out at her online onslaught of abuse that flooded social media after attending the BRIT Awards in Manchester on Saturday, February 28, alongside her mother Sharon Osbourne, 73, where they honored her father Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July 2025 aged 76.
Kelly Osbourne Rages Over 'Cruel' Comments
The former The Osbournes star has already faced a torrent of commentary about her changing figure in the months since Ozzy's death, culminating in fresh scrutiny after the music awards ceremony. Ozzy – the Black Sabbath frontman revered as a heavy metal pioneer – was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.
Writing on Instagram afterwards, Kelly said about online attacks about her skeletal frame: "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love the most.
"None of it proves strength – it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character."
She added, "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life, and I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way."
'This Has Been the Hardest Period of Her Life'
Sources close to Kelly told us the backlash had left her devastated.
One insider said, "She is still deep in mourning, and the commentary about her body has completely blindsided her. Kelly feels exposed and unfairly judged at a time when she is barely holding it together."
Another source added, "Watching clips of herself from the BRITs and then seeing the online reaction was incredibly painful. She knows she looks different – grief does that – but the piling on has made her feel isolated."
A family friend also noted, "This has been the hardest period of her life. Losing her dad shattered her. The focus should have been on celebrating Ozzy, not tearing Kelly apart."
At the ceremony, Sharon reflected on Ozzy's rise from modest beginnings. She said, "He came from a small working-class neighborhood in Birmingham. He rose to become one of the most recognizable and respected musicians of his life, and he was filled with extraordinarily wonderful high times but very, very real low times, but he never stopped tirelessly pushing himself.
"To do better. He always wanted to do better both personally and professionally."
She continued: "We spent most of our lives touring the world. But Ozzy's heart never left England. Wherever we were in the world, he was always proud to be that working-class Brummie, and he never let anyone forget it."
Towards the end of the tribute, Kelly said: "Thank you for loving my father as much as we do."
The ceremony concluded with a rendition of Ozzy's hit No More Tears, performed by a supergroup fronted by Robbie Williams, alongside Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos, and Zakk Wylde – a moment that drew a standing ovation from the Manchester crowd.
Kelly's skinny frame has sparked rumors she has been using Ozempic, like her now-frail mom, but Sharon has insisted her daughter's weight has plummeted as grief over Ozzy's death has left her so distraught she has struggled to eat.