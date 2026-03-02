EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Going to Pieces' Over Ruthless Trolling After Latest Shockingly Frail Public Appearance Alongside Grieving Mom

Kelly, 41, hit out at her online onslaught of abuse that flooded social media after attending the BRIT Awards in Manchester on Saturday, February 28, alongside her mother Sharon Osbourne , 73, where they honored her father Ozzy Osbourne , who died in July 2025 aged 76.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kelly Osbourne is said to be "going to pieces" as she battles what she has called a "special kind of cruelty" from online trolls who have targeted her appearance following a visibly frail public outing with her grieving mother.

The former The Osbournes star has already faced a torrent of commentary about her changing figure in the months since Ozzy's death, culminating in fresh scrutiny after the music awards ceremony. Ozzy – the Black Sabbath frontman revered as a heavy metal pioneer – was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.

Writing on Instagram afterwards, Kelly said about online attacks about her skeletal frame: "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love the most.

"None of it proves strength – it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character."

She added, "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life, and I should not even have to defend myself. But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way."