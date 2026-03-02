Kim Kardashian's Romance with Lewis Hamilton Heats Up: Couple Spend Weekend Together in Arizona Desert as SKIMS' Founder's Family Gives F1 star Seal of Approval
March 2 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spent a secret weekend away in the Arizona desert as their romance heats up, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The SKIMS founder, 45, and F1 ace, 42, were spotted on Saturday, February 28, near Lake Powell.
Which Super Exclusive Resort Did The Couple Stay In?
They took in the desert sunset and snapped a selfie, TMZ claimed. The secluded overlook is "within striking distance" of Amangiri, an ultra-exclusive five-star desert resort.
Amangiri, which offers luxury suites that range from $3,500 and over $7,000 per night, is a discreet hideaway for celebrities seeking total privacy.
The pair made their first joint public outing last month at Super Bowl LX, but their recent travel itinerary suggests this romance is becoming increasingly serious.
Their relationship first came to light weeks before the big game, when they were photographed checking into the upmarket Estelle Manor in the English Cotswolds.
'It All Appeared to Be Very Romantic'
Kardashian flew into Oxford Airport aboard her $125million private jet for what was reported to be a whirlwind 24-hour stay.
She was seen arriving at the five-star countryside retreat in a brown suede trench coat and heels, carrying a Hermès JPG shoulder Birkin and flanked by pink personalized Goyard luggage and green Rimowa suitcases.
Hamilton arrived separately via helicopter from London roughly an hour later, dressed in a grey tracksuit and boots.
The pair shared a room in the main house, with rates starting at $1,360 per night, and enjoyed a private dinner and couple's massage.
An onlooker told The Sun: "It all appeared to be very romantic.
Lewis Hamilton's Already Won Over The Kardashians
The source added: "Kim and Lewis's relationship is intense, but they are both keen to keep moving forward. He wants to spend as much time with her as possible, especially as he'll be back getting ready for the new F1 season in a couple of weeks.
"Lewis has been in L.A., spending time with Kim and her family. They all adore him, especially her mum Kris (Jenner), who has loved having Lewis around."
"They're all really approving of this relationship. They just want to see Kim happy," the insider claimed.
Radar recently revealed the reality star's ex-husband, Kanye West, is one of the reasons why Kardashian and Hamilton are keeping their relationship away from prying eyes.
Friends said the timing, locations, and discretion of her time with Hamilton point to a relationship carefully managed in the shadow of West's volatile public history.
"Kanye's infamous volatility is a constant background presence here," one source claimed. "Kim and Lewis are acutely aware that anything which looks like a serious relationship could provoke an explosive reaction, so they have deliberately kept things light and undefined.
"Staying in a friends-with-benefits lane is, for them, a way of avoiding unnecessary drama and not turning their private lives into something for Kanye to seize on."
Another insider added the pair were intent on "not rubbing Kanye's face" in their relationship – saying: "Both of them understand from experience how rapidly situations can spiral once Kanye feels challenged or undermined, and that awareness has made them extremely cautious about how visible or serious this becomes."