Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Romance with Lewis Hamilton Heats Up: Couple Spend Weekend Together in Arizona Desert as SKIMS' Founder's Family Gives F1 star Seal of Approval

picture of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance is hotting up after the pair spent a romantic weekend together in Arizona.

March 2 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spent a secret weekend away in the Arizona desert as their romance heats up, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The SKIMS founder, 45, and F1 ace, 42, were spotted on Saturday, February 28, near Lake Powell.

Article continues below advertisement

Which Super Exclusive Resort Did The Couple Stay In?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The pair were spotted near Amangiri, which offers luxury suites that range from $3,500 and over $7,000 per night.

Article continues below advertisement

They took in the desert sunset and snapped a selfie, TMZ claimed. The secluded overlook is "within striking distance" of Amangiri, an ultra-exclusive five-star desert resort.

Amangiri, which offers luxury suites that range from $3,500 and over $7,000 per night, is a discreet hideaway for celebrities seeking total privacy.

The pair made their first joint public outing last month at Super Bowl LX, but their recent travel itinerary suggests this romance is becoming increasingly serious.

Their relationship first came to light weeks before the big game, when they were photographed checking into the upmarket Estelle Manor in the English Cotswolds.

Article continues below advertisement

'It All Appeared to Be Very Romantic'

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The SKIMS' founder and the F1 ace were spotted checking into a hotel in the English Cotwolds.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian flew into Oxford Airport aboard her $125million private jet for what was reported to be a whirlwind 24-hour stay.

She was seen arriving at the five-star countryside retreat in a brown suede trench coat and heels, carrying a Hermès JPG shoulder Birkin and flanked by pink personalized Goyard luggage and green Rimowa suitcases.

Hamilton arrived separately via helicopter from London roughly an hour later, dressed in a grey tracksuit and boots.

The pair shared a room in the main house, with rates starting at $1,360 per night, and enjoyed a private dinner and couple's massage.

An onlooker told The Sun: "It all appeared to be very romantic.

Article continues below advertisement

Lewis Hamilton's Already Won Over The Kardashians

picture of Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Kardashian's famous family, including 'momager' Kris Jenner, 'adore' the Ferrari driver.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Harrison Ford

EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford, 83, Sparks Death Fears After Unusually Emotional Awards Acceptance Speech

Photo of Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Going to Pieces' Over Ruthless Trolling After Latest Shockingly Frail Public Appearance Alongside Grieving Mom

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "Kim and Lewis's relationship is intense, but they are both keen to keep moving forward. He wants to spend as much time with her as possible, especially as he'll be back getting ready for the new F1 season in a couple of weeks.

"Lewis has been in L.A., spending time with Kim and her family. They all adore him, especially her mum Kris (Jenner), who has loved having Lewis around."

"They're all really approving of this relationship. They just want to see Kim happy," the insider claimed.

Radar recently revealed the reality star's ex-husband, Kanye West, is one of the reasons why Kardashian and Hamilton are keeping their relationship away from prying eyes.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Kris Jenner, Kanye west and Kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian's ex, Kanye West - pictured here with mom Jenner - is a reason why her new romance is being kept on downlow.

Friends said the timing, locations, and discretion of her time with Hamilton point to a relationship carefully managed in the shadow of West's volatile public history.

"Kanye's infamous volatility is a constant background presence here," one source claimed. "Kim and Lewis are acutely aware that anything which looks like a serious relationship could provoke an explosive reaction, so they have deliberately kept things light and undefined.

"Staying in a friends-with-benefits lane is, for them, a way of avoiding unnecessary drama and not turning their private lives into something for Kanye to seize on."

Another insider added the pair were intent on "not rubbing Kanye's face" in their relationship – saying: "Both of them understand from experience how rapidly situations can spiral once Kanye feels challenged or undermined, and that awareness has made them extremely cautious about how visible or serious this becomes."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.