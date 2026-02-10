Kanye West 'Rage Factor' is 'Forcing Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton' Into Keeping Relationship 'Strictly Friends With Benefits'

The sightings come amid Kardashian's continued efforts to keep her personal life low-key following her 2021 divorce from West, 48, with whom she shares four children.

Friends said the timing, locations, and discretion of her time with Hamilton point to a relationship carefully managed in the shadow of West's volatile public history.

"Kanye's infamous volatility is a constant background presence here," one source claimed. "Kim and Lewis are acutely aware that anything which looks like a serious relationship could provoke an explosive reaction, so they have deliberately kept things light and undefined.

"Staying in a friends-with-benefits lane is, for them, a way of avoiding unnecessary drama and not turning their private lives into something for Kanye to seize on."

Another insider added the pair were intent on "not rubbing Kanye's face" in their relationship – saying: "Both of them understand from experience how rapidly situations can spiral once Kanye feels challenged or undermined, and that awareness has made them extremely cautious about how visible or serious this becomes."