EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals How Race Ace Lewis Hamilton Spent Over a DECADE Seducing 'New Lover' Kim Kardashian

Hamilton has gushed about his vision for an ideal partner: "Someone who's fun, someone who's as outgoing as I am." He added: "She's got to be willing to be spontaneous, and someone brought up with good values."

Hamilton once spent Easter with Kardashian, West, and their family, with the rapper later recalling: "Lewis Hamilton's over at my house and we're playing some music in my studio. We're having an Easter brunch and all of the family's there, my wife's family, my friends, everything.

"And everybody's like, 'What is this music?' "And I'm like, 'It's Lewis Hamilton's music.' "They're like, 'Oh my God. It's really good.'"

Hamilton later joined the family again in the VIP section when West headlined Glastonbury.

Following Kardashian's divorce from West in 2022, Hamilton's name began reappearing in headlines linking him to a string of high-profile women – including Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, and Kendall, whom he once described as "focused and level-headed."

A Kardashian family source said, "Kim and Lewis have always connected over how hard they've both worked to build their own worlds. Kim really respects his focus and the way he's stayed grounded despite global fame, and he's quietly impressed by her determination to keep pushing boundaries in her businesses."

"There's a sense of mutual understanding there – two people who know what it takes to live under that kind of spotlight and still stay true to themselves."