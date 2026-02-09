EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals How Race Ace Lewis Hamilton Spent Over a DECADE Seducing 'New Lover' Kim Kardashian
Feb. 9 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Lewis Hamilton has embarked on a secret romance with Kim Kardashian – after what sources have told RadarOnline.com was "a decade‑plus long dance" between the Formula 1 driver and the reality star.
The pair, spotted last month at an exclusive Cotswolds resort and at this year's Super Bowl, are said to have shared a private dinner in the rural hotel as well as a couple's massage during a weekend retreat insiders called "very romantic."
'Chemistry Simmering' For Years
The 41-year-old British racer and the 45-year-old television personality stayed at Estelle Manor, a luxury Oxfordshire venue where rooms start at $1,400 a night.
Kardashian flew from Los Angeles on her $140million private jet for the 24-hour visit, arriving under security escort before being joined by Lewis Hamilton, who traveled by helicopter from London.
Staff at the hotel were told to maintain strict discretion, a source said, adding: "They acted like two people with a long history – subtle glances, quiet gestures, the kind of comfort that doesn't come from something new.
"You could tell there's been chemistry simmering between them for years, but they've only just let it step out of friendship into something more private."
A Connection More Than a Decade in the Making
Behind the new headlines on their blossoming romance, however, we can reveal their connection stretches back more than a decade.
Hamilton first met Kardashian in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards when she was still married to Kanye West, and he was dating singer Nicole Scherzinger.
Over the years, Hamilton became a familiar friend to the Kardashian-Jenner circle, spending holidays with the family and frequently appearing at events alongside Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
A friend of the reality TV clan said, "Lewis was part of the Kardashians' circle long before anything romantic sparked. He's always shown genuine warmth and good manners – never trying too hard, just quietly fitting in.
"Everyone could see the connection he and Kim shared, the easy laughter and mutual respect. It almost feels inevitable that, after all these years, they'd finally find the right moment to explore it."
'Mutual Understanding' Between the Pair
Hamilton has gushed about his vision for an ideal partner: "Someone who's fun, someone who's as outgoing as I am." He added: "She's got to be willing to be spontaneous, and someone brought up with good values."
Hamilton once spent Easter with Kardashian, West, and their family, with the rapper later recalling: "Lewis Hamilton's over at my house and we're playing some music in my studio. We're having an Easter brunch and all of the family's there, my wife's family, my friends, everything.
"And everybody's like, 'What is this music?' "And I'm like, 'It's Lewis Hamilton's music.' "They're like, 'Oh my God. It's really good.'"
Hamilton later joined the family again in the VIP section when West headlined Glastonbury.
Following Kardashian's divorce from West in 2022, Hamilton's name began reappearing in headlines linking him to a string of high-profile women – including Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, and Kendall, whom he once described as "focused and level-headed."
A Kardashian family source said, "Kim and Lewis have always connected over how hard they've both worked to build their own worlds. Kim really respects his focus and the way he's stayed grounded despite global fame, and he's quietly impressed by her determination to keep pushing boundaries in her businesses."
"There's a sense of mutual understanding there – two people who know what it takes to live under that kind of spotlight and still stay true to themselves."
At their Cotswolds retreat, onlookers also described a couple comfortable in one another's company. One said: "They chose a secluded table away from everyone else – just two people comfortable in each other's company.
"The way they talked and laughed, it didn't have the energy of a first date at all. You got the sense this wasn't their first quiet weekend together."
Another source added, "Lewis and Kim have crossed paths for so many years that everyone's used to seeing them in the same circles. "But there's a new energy between them now – a shift you can feel. It's not just friendship anymore. Something about their dynamic has clearly deepened."
The pair is said to have rung in the New Year together in Aspen at Kate Hudson's star-studded party, where they were seen speaking closely throughout the night.
For now, neither has commented publicly, but insiders insist the relationship is "past friendship" – especially after their joint appearance at this year's Super Bowl.
One insider said, "Both Lewis and Kim have spent their lives managing every detail of how the world sees them, so it makes sense they're being careful now. "They're not hiding, exactly, but they're protecting whatever this is.
"They're two global figures who know how quickly things can spiral once the cameras turn – and they want this to unfold entirely on their own terms."