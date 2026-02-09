Kim and Lewis's 'Hard Launch': Reality Star Kardashian and F1 driver Hamilton Watch Super Bowl together as pair Go Public with 'Secret Romance'
Feb. 9 2026, Updated 8:30 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their first public outing since their "secret romance" was exposed at the Super Bowl.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 45, and her rumoured F1 driver boyfriend, 41, were spotted in the crowd at the spectacle, a week after the first reports of their relationship came to light.
Mom's The Word For Hamilton
After the pair were caught on camera, a lip reader has unmasked the conversation between them, as Hamilton seemingly promised Kardashian that she would meet his mom in a viral clip from the broadcast.
According to expert Nicola Hickling, who is the founder of LipReader, Hamilton said: "No I don't take just any girl to my mom, I mean you're gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you."
Hickling added that Kim appeared to "shuffle uncomfortably in her seat" and covered her face "before replying with a simple okay."
Meanwhile body language expert Judi James revealed how Kardashian used a "hot and cool" flirting technique that left Lewis "purring."
Caught On Camera
"Firstly, there is the pose that registers undivided attention between them, which is a form of non-verbal stroke when you're on a date," James said, dissecting their interaction.
"Kim actually leans back to take in Lewis visually as he speaks and this flattering 'stroke' produces a 'purr' response from him which is visible in the way his facial features soften and he talks through a smile of pleasure"
James noted that, "Kim adds to the flirting when the tip of her tongue appears at the side of her mouth. This is usually seen as a gesture of playful desire or interest.
"But then she seems to switch to a very smart technique of intense interest followed by distraction, suddenly looking away after bathing Lewis in her interested gaze."
Why Kardashian Feels Hamilton Is a 'Catch'
"She even brings one hand up to touch her hair and hide her face from him. This hot/cool body language technique is used to capture someone's attention and to get them to coax the signals of interest back again," James observed.
"Kim's hand to hair gesture looks like a preen here, suggesting she sees Lewis as a very suitable 'catch' to show off with pride at this public event."
Kardashian and Hamilton were pictured checking in to upmarket hotel Estelle Manor earlier this month, a five-star establishment in the English Cotswolds, which is frequented by the rich and famous.
They were later spotted in Paris, as rumors surrounding their romance continued to swirl.
The pair have been friends for years, and were pictured with their then-partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger, in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.
In 2015, Kardashian’s ex-husband West invited Hamilton to spend Easter with their family, with the rapper saying at the time: "Lewis Hamilton's over at my house and we're playing some music in my studio.
"We're having an Easter brunch and all of the family's there, my wife's family, my friends, everything. And everybody's like, 'What is this music?' And I'm like, 'It's Lewis Hamilton's music.'
"They're like, 'Oh my God. It's really good.'"