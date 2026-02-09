Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

Kim and Lewis's 'Hard Launch': Reality Star Kardashian and F1 driver Hamilton Watch Super Bowl together as pair Go Public with 'Secret Romance'

picture of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian
Source: @fiagirly;X

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are spotted in the crowd at the Super Bowl, their first public outing since 'secret romance' was exposed.

Feb. 9 2026, Updated 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their first public outing since their "secret romance" was exposed at the Super Bowl.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 45, and her rumoured F1 driver boyfriend, 41, were spotted in the crowd at the spectacle, a week after the first reports of their relationship came to light.

Article continues below advertisement

Mom's The Word For Hamilton

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian was told by Hamilton she would soon meet his mom, according to lip reader.

Article continues below advertisement

After the pair were caught on camera, a lip reader has unmasked the conversation between them, as Hamilton seemingly promised Kardashian that she would meet his mom in a viral clip from the broadcast.

According to expert Nicola Hickling, who is the founder of LipReader, Hamilton said: "No I don't take just any girl to my mom, I mean you're gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you."

Hickling added that Kim appeared to "shuffle uncomfortably in her seat" and covered her face "before replying with a simple okay."

Meanwhile body language expert Judi James revealed how Kardashian used a "hot and cool" flirting technique that left Lewis "purring."

Article continues below advertisement

Caught On Camera

Source: @fiagirly;X

Hamilton and Kardashian picked out by cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

"Firstly, there is the pose that registers undivided attention between them, which is a form of non-verbal stroke when you're on a date," James said, dissecting their interaction.

"Kim actually leans back to take in Lewis visually as he speaks and this flattering 'stroke' produces a 'purr' response from him which is visible in the way his facial features soften and he talks through a smile of pleasure"

James noted that, "Kim adds to the flirting when the tip of her tongue appears at the side of her mouth. This is usually seen as a gesture of playful desire or interest.

"But then she seems to switch to a very smart technique of intense interest followed by distraction, suddenly looking away after bathing Lewis in her interested gaze."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Kardashian Feels Hamilton Is a 'Catch'

picture of Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Kardashian viewed the F1 driver 'as a very suitable catch to show off with pride at this public event' says body language expert.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jennifer anistons wedding secrets friends star jim curtis romance

Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Secrets! How Besotted 'Friends' Star Has Already Approved Dress As She Gets Set to Tie the Knot With Jim Curtis After Only 6 Months

Cher has sparked early death fears as intense work demands and a toyboy romance raise concerns.

EXCLUSIVE: Cher Sparks 'Early Death' Fears as She's 'Pushing Herself to the Limit With Work and Toyboy Romance'

Article continues below advertisement

"She even brings one hand up to touch her hair and hide her face from him. This hot/cool body language technique is used to capture someone's attention and to get them to coax the signals of interest back again," James observed.

"Kim's hand to hair gesture looks like a preen here, suggesting she sees Lewis as a very suitable 'catch' to show off with pride at this public event."

Kardashian and Hamilton were pictured checking in to upmarket hotel Estelle Manor earlier this month, a five-star establishment in the English Cotswolds, which is frequented by the rich and famous.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian enjoyed a string of secret dates in the U.K. with Hamilton over the past week.

They were later spotted in Paris, as rumors surrounding their romance continued to swirl.

The pair have been friends for years, and were pictured with their then-partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger, in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.

In 2015, Kardashian’s ex-husband West invited Hamilton to spend Easter with their family, with the rapper saying at the time: "Lewis Hamilton's over at my house and we're playing some music in my studio.

"We're having an Easter brunch and all of the family's there, my wife's family, my friends, everything. And everybody's like, 'What is this music?' And I'm like, 'It's Lewis Hamilton's music.'

"They're like, 'Oh my God. It's really good.'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.