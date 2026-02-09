Kim and Lewis's 'Hard Launch': Reality Star Kardashian and F1 driver Hamilton Watch Super Bowl together as pair Go Public with 'Secret Romance'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 45, and her rumoured F1 driver boyfriend, 41, were spotted in the crowd at the spectacle, a week after the first reports of their relationship came to light.

Kardashian was told by Hamilton she would soon meet his mom, according to lip reader.

After the pair were caught on camera, a lip reader has unmasked the conversation between them, as Hamilton seemingly promised Kardashian that she would meet his mom in a viral clip from the broadcast.

According to expert Nicola Hickling, who is the founder of LipReader, Hamilton said: "No I don't take just any girl to my mom, I mean you're gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you."

Hickling added that Kim appeared to "shuffle uncomfortably in her seat" and covered her face "before replying with a simple okay."

Meanwhile body language expert Judi James revealed how Kardashian used a "hot and cool" flirting technique that left Lewis "purring."