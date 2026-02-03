Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Revs Up: Reality Star and F1 Champ Spotted Together in Paris After Secret Weekend Away in U.K.

They had freshly arrived from the U.K. in her chartered jet, where they had spent the night at a Cotswolds retreat, and a top London hotel, having partied at the same New Year's Eve bash in Aspen, Colorado, weeks previously.

Kardashian later shared a video from the modern Japanese rooftop restaurant with breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower on her Instagram Stories.

A source said of the pair: "Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible.

"Right now, they’re inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim's work commitments."

In Paris, they are staying at the swanky Le Bristol hotel while Kardashian promotes her new NikeSKIMS range – marking three dates in three days, all in different pricey locations.

However, the pair's "romance" is not convincing to all their fans.