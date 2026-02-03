Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance Revs Up: Reality Star and F1 Champ Spotted Together in Paris After Secret Weekend Away in U.K.
Feb. 3 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has fueled more romance rumors with F1 champ Lewis Hamilton after the pair jetted into Paris together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality star, 45, was pictured in the French capital, where she was joined by Hamilton, 41, at the rented restaurant Aqua Kyoto.
'They're Keen to Spend as Much Time Together'
They had freshly arrived from the U.K. in her chartered jet, where they had spent the night at a Cotswolds retreat, and a top London hotel, having partied at the same New Year's Eve bash in Aspen, Colorado, weeks previously.
Kardashian later shared a video from the modern Japanese rooftop restaurant with breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower on her Instagram Stories.
A source said of the pair: "Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible.
"Right now, they’re inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim's work commitments."
In Paris, they are staying at the swanky Le Bristol hotel while Kardashian promotes her new NikeSKIMS range – marking three dates in three days, all in different pricey locations.
However, the pair's "romance" is not convincing to all their fans.
Indeed, their relationship has been dubbed a "mutually beneficial arrangement between two of the most brand-conscious figures on the planet," and given Hamilton's past links with the likes of Rihanna, Shakira, and Nicki Minaj, neither of which turned into a full-on relationship, fans have reason to be skeptical.
One former associate told The Daily Mail: "Lewis has an insatiable desire to be famous outside of motor racing. It was embarrassing at times, especially when he would attach himself to the most famous woman he could find."
"There was much criticism leveled at him for his obsession with being a celebrity," the source added.
And Kardashian's move to be seen with Hamilton also benefits her, as F1 is one of the few sports she has yet to conquer with her SKIMS brand.
A source said: "The Kardashians have access to pretty much everyone else and they're incredibly business minded.
"F1 as a sport has grown massively in recent years and Kim will have recognised that. Lewis is a friend of the family, and both of them will be using that to their advantage."
Kardashian and Hamilton have been friends for years, and were pictured with their then-partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger, in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.
Lewis Hamilton's House Call
In 2015, West invited Hamilton to spend Easter with their family, with Kardashian's ex-husband saying at the time: "Lewis Hamilton's over at my house and we're playing some music in my studio.
"We're having an Easter brunch and all of the family's there, my wife's family, my friends, everything. And everybody's like, 'What is this music?' And I'm like, 'It's Lewis Hamilton's music.'
"They're like, 'Oh my God. It's really good.'"
Hamilton also joined Kardashian and her family in the VIP section when West headlined Glastonbury that year.