Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Takes a Swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over 'Photogate' Scandal — as She Reveals The REAL Reason the Snaps Were Deleted

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian said her family was told it was 'totally cool' to share photos of Harry and Meghan Markle at her mom's party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kim Kardashian has officially called pants on fire to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims they were never asked to sign consent forms to allow photos to be shared of the duo attending Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in November 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kim, 45, revealed on the Wednesday, January 28, episode of the Khloé In Wonder Land podcast that her family was told it was "totally cool" to post pictures of the couple at the bash until Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, realized the horrible optics of them partying on the UK's Remembrance Day.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Were Told That It Was Totally Cool to Post'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

Kim Kardashian said she thought Harry and Markle didn't want to be seen partying on Remembrance Day.

"It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship," Kim told sister Khloé about what's been dubbed "Photogate."

"We took a photo, and then I think we were all going through them. We're all on, you know, communicating about what we're going to post. We're never ones to post without permission. We are like, it's not who we are. We're very respectful," the SKIMS founder explained.

"We were told that it was totally cool to post, and then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up," Kim revealed about why Harry and Markle freaked out over the photos of them at the party appearing on her Instagram as well as her mom's account.

Article continues below advertisement

Made Into Something 'So Ridiculous'

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

Kim Kardashian said she 'hated' how the Photogate situation unfolded.

"And then I think they realized, uh, this was so silly," Kim explained about Harry and Markle's response to their photos being posted, which made headlines around the world.

Khloé pointed out the duo attended the Baby2Baby annual gala before hitting up Kris' megabash, to which Kim replied, "It's like a charity event, so like that was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor," as the couple did at her mom's party.

"So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day," Kim said of the photos.

"But I hated how that was received for everyone. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that it just didn't have to be," Kim added.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Partied on Somber Day for Royals

Photo of Prince William and King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles III and Prince William led the royal family in Remembrance Sunday services while Prince Harry and Markle partied with the Kardashians.

Kris' November 8, 2025, A-list bash was held at Jeff and Lauren Bezos' Beverly Hills mega-mansion, and the following morning, paparazzi photos emerged of Harry and a beaming Markle arriving at the James Bond-themed party.

It was ill-timed, as the royal family was in the middle of recognizing Remembrance Sunday services at the Cenotaph in London, making it all the more obvious how the prince and his wife had become so Hollywood in the face of his relatives' ongoing royal duties.

However, it was snapshots of the couple posing with the birthday girl and Kim that prompted the duo to allegedly flip out and demand they be taken down from social media.

Sources close to the couple claimed they checked "no" on a consent form, indicating they did not agree to be photographed at the event, although Kardashian insiders said no such forms ever existed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Bonnie Blue

OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Hits Sick New Low as She Reveals 'Cattle Breeding' Mass Sex Stunt to Set Bizarre World Record

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Claims Actor 'Doesn't Know' He's Battling Dementia — 'That's the Blessing and the Curse of This'

Party Photos Lived On

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Some fans speculated Prince Harry and Markle wanted their photos removed as they were less than flattering of the couple.

While Kim and her mother deleted the photos a couple of hours after posting, enough people took screenshots that the photos lived on.

In one, a glassy-eyed Harry appeared to be staring at the family matriarch's chest in her strapless red gown with a cheeky smile on his face.

Markle was seen posing alongside Kim, looking noticeably underwhelming in an unflattering black turtleneck and a mismatched black skirt that seemed to have no tie to the Bond theme, while the All's Fair star sizzled in a body-hugging ensemble that resembled Halle Berry's dress from the 2002 James Bond flick Die Another Day.

"Meghan is so particular about curating her image and has approval over every photo that goes out," an insider said at the time. "She saw those photos and realized how bad she looked compared to every other woman at the party and obviously threw a fit."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.