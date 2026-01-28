Kim Kardashian Takes a Swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over 'Photogate' Scandal — as She Reveals The REAL Reason the Snaps Were Deleted
Jan. 28 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has officially called pants on fire to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims they were never asked to sign consent forms to allow photos to be shared of the duo attending Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in November 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kim, 45, revealed on the Wednesday, January 28, episode of the Khloé In Wonder Land podcast that her family was told it was "totally cool" to post pictures of the couple at the bash until Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, realized the horrible optics of them partying on the UK's Remembrance Day.
'We Were Told That It Was Totally Cool to Post'
"It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship," Kim told sister Khloé about what's been dubbed "Photogate."
"We took a photo, and then I think we were all going through them. We're all on, you know, communicating about what we're going to post. We're never ones to post without permission. We are like, it's not who we are. We're very respectful," the SKIMS founder explained.
"We were told that it was totally cool to post, and then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up," Kim revealed about why Harry and Markle freaked out over the photos of them at the party appearing on her Instagram as well as her mom's account.
Made Into Something 'So Ridiculous'
"And then I think they realized, uh, this was so silly," Kim explained about Harry and Markle's response to their photos being posted, which made headlines around the world.
Khloé pointed out the duo attended the Baby2Baby annual gala before hitting up Kris' megabash, to which Kim replied, "It's like a charity event, so like that was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor," as the couple did at her mom's party.
"So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day," Kim said of the photos.
"But I hated how that was received for everyone. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that it just didn't have to be," Kim added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Partied on Somber Day for Royals
Kris' November 8, 2025, A-list bash was held at Jeff and Lauren Bezos' Beverly Hills mega-mansion, and the following morning, paparazzi photos emerged of Harry and a beaming Markle arriving at the James Bond-themed party.
It was ill-timed, as the royal family was in the middle of recognizing Remembrance Sunday services at the Cenotaph in London, making it all the more obvious how the prince and his wife had become so Hollywood in the face of his relatives' ongoing royal duties.
However, it was snapshots of the couple posing with the birthday girl and Kim that prompted the duo to allegedly flip out and demand they be taken down from social media.
Sources close to the couple claimed they checked "no" on a consent form, indicating they did not agree to be photographed at the event, although Kardashian insiders said no such forms ever existed.
Party Photos Lived On
While Kim and her mother deleted the photos a couple of hours after posting, enough people took screenshots that the photos lived on.
In one, a glassy-eyed Harry appeared to be staring at the family matriarch's chest in her strapless red gown with a cheeky smile on his face.
Markle was seen posing alongside Kim, looking noticeably underwhelming in an unflattering black turtleneck and a mismatched black skirt that seemed to have no tie to the Bond theme, while the All's Fair star sizzled in a body-hugging ensemble that resembled Halle Berry's dress from the 2002 James Bond flick Die Another Day.
"Meghan is so particular about curating her image and has approval over every photo that goes out," an insider said at the time. "She saw those photos and realized how bad she looked compared to every other woman at the party and obviously threw a fit."