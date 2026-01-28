Kim Kardashian Takes a Swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over 'Photogate' Scandal — as She Reveals The REAL Reason the Snaps Were Deleted

"It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship," Kim told sister Khloé about what's been dubbed "Photogate."

"We took a photo, and then I think we were all going through them. We're all on, you know, communicating about what we're going to post. We're never ones to post without permission. We are like, it's not who we are. We're very respectful," the SKIMS founder explained.

"We were told that it was totally cool to post, and then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up," Kim revealed about why Harry and Markle freaked out over the photos of them at the party appearing on her Instagram as well as her mom's account.