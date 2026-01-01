Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Meghan Markle Attended Kris Jenner's 70th Revealed — 'She Wanted to Pick Kardashian Clan's Brains About How to Become a Billionaire'

Composite photo of Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle wants to follow the blueprint the Kardashians followed to become billionaires.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is entering 2026 after laying the groundwork for a much bigger commercial future – with sources telling RadarOnline.com her recent appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration was driven by a desire to learn how to turn celebrity into a billion-dollar business.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has spent the past year accelerating plans to expand her lifestyle brand, As Ever, as she continues to recalibrate her post-royal career in California.

Kardashian Blueprint

Split photo of Meghan Markle and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Markle attended Jenner's 70th birthday to expand her business network, according to sources.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, 41, are estimated to be worth about $81million, but royal watchers say that figure no longer matches the duchess' "rabid" ambition.

With her Netflix deal downgraded to a first-look agreement and her Spotify partnership ended, Markle is said to be looking closely at the Kardashian business model as a blueprint for the next phase of her career.

One branding expert said: "Those around Meghan say she is openly focused on reaching billionaire status and is thinking far beyond short-term projects, with a clear ambition to build something on the scale of the world's biggest celebrity-led businesses."

The insider added the strategy required scale far beyond what Markle currently has on the go.

"To get anywhere near that level of wealth, she has to create a brand that goes well beyond small, curated lifestyle items and into something much broader and more scalable," the expert explained. "What we are seeing now is just the foundation, not the finished picture."

Networking with Power Players

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle is said to have studied how the Kardashians turned fame into a commercial empire.

Other sources told us Markle's attendance at Jenner's milestone birthday party in Los Angeles is now being read as more than a social gesture.

Self-styled 'momager' Jenner is widely credited with masterminding the Kardashian family's transformation into a commercial empire spanning beauty, fashion, and media.

A source familiar with the party said Markle was secretly keen on using it to understand how the family structured its brands and maintained control.

"She was keen to tap into their experience and understand how you translate fame into a lasting business, moving from being well known to creating an enterprise with real longevity," the insider claimed.

The Duchess' recent networking has extended beyond Jenner. Markle has also appeared at a private dinner hosted by Emma Grede, the entrepreneur behind Skims and Good American.

Grede posted images of Markle as the evening's "star guest," now fueling further speculation the California native is seeking guidance from women who have successfully monetized celebrity at scale.

Photo of Emma Grede
Source: MEGA

Markle connected with Emma Grede to learn from her business success.

According to one source, hospitality could be one route forward for the duchess.

"She was keen to tap into their experience and understand how you translate fame into a lasting business, moving from being well known to creating an enterprise with real longevity," the insider added.

Other industry figures have pointed instead to beauty or fashion as a possible route to more cash for Markle, noting her carefully curated Instagram posts.

A public relations executive close to the situation said, "Her presence at those events was clearly deliberate. The timing and the company she is keeping all point to careful planning and suggest she is laying the groundwork for something far more ambitious."

As Ever, which has released its first Christmas range, currently focuses on artisanal food products, including honey, preserves, candles, and wine.

Meghan Markle 'Respects' the Kardashians

Split photos of The Kardashians and Meghan Markle
Source: HULU; MEGA

Markle is said to admire how the Kardashians turned fame into power and control.

The Duchess has also shown a visible warmth toward the Kardashian family in recent months, and is said to have sent Kris an As Ever press package.

A source close to Meghan said: "She really respects the way the Kardashians seized control of their own story and converted visibility into real influence and power. From her point of view, learning directly from people who have already achieved that kind of success is the most logical step."

While there is no suggestion of a formal collaboration, those watching Meghan's next moves believe her presence at Kris' birthday was a clear signal.

One branding insider put it: "For anyone trying to learn how to build a billion-dollar celebrity-driven business, there are few better examples or sources of insight than the Kardashians."

