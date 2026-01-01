EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Meghan Markle Attended Kris Jenner's 70th Revealed — 'She Wanted to Pick Kardashian Clan's Brains About How to Become a Billionaire'

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, 41, are estimated to be worth about $81million, but royal watchers say that figure no longer matches the duchess' "rabid" ambition.

With her Netflix deal downgraded to a first-look agreement and her Spotify partnership ended, Markle is said to be looking closely at the Kardashian business model as a blueprint for the next phase of her career.

One branding expert said: "Those around Meghan say she is openly focused on reaching billionaire status and is thinking far beyond short-term projects, with a clear ambition to build something on the scale of the world's biggest celebrity-led businesses."

The insider added the strategy required scale far beyond what Markle currently has on the go.

"To get anywhere near that level of wealth, she has to create a brand that goes well beyond small, curated lifestyle items and into something much broader and more scalable," the expert explained. "What we are seeing now is just the foundation, not the finished picture."