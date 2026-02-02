Your tip
Kim Kardashian 'Dating' Lewis Hamilton: Reality star Enjoys Romantic Weekend in U.K. with Close Friend of Ex-Husband Kanye West

picture of Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is secretly 'dating' F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who is a former friend of her ex husband, Kanye West.

Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is enjoying a secret romance with Lewis Hamilton, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the SKIMS founder, 45, hooked up with the F1 champ, 41, during a romantic weekend in the U.K.

Secret Trip To The U.K.

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian jetted into the U.K. for a romantic weekend with the Ferrari driver.

Their relationship comes after the pair partied together on New Year's Eve in Aspen, Colorado, at Kate Hudson's star-studded bash in the celebrity ski resort.

Kardashian jetted into the U.K. on her £100million private jet to spend just 24 hours with her new beau at the exclusive Estelle Manor, with three bodyguards protecting the couple.

A source said: "It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.

"She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background."

Making Music With Kanye

picture of Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

Hamilton previously spent time at the Kardashians' house when pals with West.

Kardashian, who was pictured in London on Sunday night, touched down on Saturday afternoon at Oxford Airport, where two cars were waiting to make the nine-minute journey to Estelle Manor.

Lewis was then spotted arriving at the romantic spot an hour later after flying in from London via helicopter.

Insiders said the pair shared a room in the main part of the house, which costs from $1,400 a night whilst they also enjoyed a couple's massage and dinner in a private room with onlookers saying: "It all appeared to be very romantic."

The pair checked out at around 11am on Sunday and left together in the two cars which had taken Kim from the airport.

New Year's Eve Party

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The SKIMS founder partied with Hamilton on New Year's Eve.

Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other for over a decade thanks to the latter's friendship with Kanye West, the reality star’s ex-husband

In 2015, the rapper invited Hamilton to spend Easter with their family, with Gold Digger hitmaker saying at the time: "Lewis Hamilton's over at my house and we're playing some music in my studio.

"We're having an Easter brunch and all of the family's there, my wife's family, my friends, everything. And everybody's like, 'What is this music?' And I'm like, 'It's Lewis Hamilton's music.'

"They're like, 'Oh my God. It's really good.'"

Hamilton later joined Kardashian and her family in the VIP section when West headlined Glastonbury that year.

A year after the show, the F1 star opened up about his connection with West, saying: "I went to see Kanye at his house and he goes, 'You know, me and you are very much the same.'

picture of Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Hamilton is also reportedly close friends with Kardashian's sister, Kendall Jenner.

"He said, 'I'm big in the music world but I’m trying to do what I love in fashion and people don’t like it.

"'You’re big in your racing world but you love your music and people will probably struggle to accept that. You need to do what you love and not give a f--- about what anyone thinks.'"

Hamilton added: "Ultimately we shouldn't feel like we need to shrink ourselves for other people to feel comfortable. Kanye's outspoken, to say the least. I love that. He’s electrifying in everything he does.

"I wish I could be that outspoken, I really do. But I’m signed to brands that have an idealistic image they wish to be connected with, so I need to be careful."

The Brit has also been close friends with Kim's sister Kendall Jenner, 30, for years whilst her mother Kris Jenner, 70, has been seen cheering him on at the Monaco Grand Prix.

