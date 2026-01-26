Kanye West Apologizes for Antisemitic Rants and Blames 'Undiagnosed Brain Injury' for '4-Month Manic Episode' — 'I'm Deeply Mortified By My Actions'

West shared that once people with bipolar disorder are labeled as crazy, they feel like they can't "contribute anything meaningful to the world."

"It’s easy for people to joke and laugh it off when in fact this is a very serious, debilitating disease you can die from," the Monster rapper continued, adding the "scariest thing" about the disease is "how persuasive it is when it tells you: You don’t need help."

"It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, and unstoppable."

West then acknowledged he "lost touch with reality."

"Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem," he said. "I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self.

"In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it. One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall — that lead to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."