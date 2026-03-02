Eric Dane's Official Cause of Death Revealed Nearly Two Weeks After ALS-Stricken Actor Died at Age 53

Dane revealed his devastating diagnosis last April, just days before he resumed filming season 3 of the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

Throughout this challenge, he remained close with his family, including his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he shares daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. Gayheart had filed for divorce in 2018. However, she chose to have the divorce dismissed in March 2025.

Dane, who famously played Dr. Mark Sloan — a.k.a. McSteamy — on Grey's Anatomy for seven seasons, opened up about his fight in December after joining the Target ALS Board of Directors.

"I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything," he admitted. "I’ll take on any role."