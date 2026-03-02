Your tip
Eric Dane's Official Cause of Death Revealed Nearly Two Weeks After ALS-Stricken Actor Died at Age 53

Photo of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane died of respiratory failure.

Profile Image

March 2 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Eric Dane died of respiratory failure following a nearly one-year health battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, RadarOnline.com can report.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, was listed as an underlying cause, according to his death certificate.

Dane's Family Releases a Statement

Photo of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

The actor spent the past year battling ALS.

Dane's family released a statement confirming he'd succumbed to his "courageous" battle against ALS.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement read. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement concluded.

Dane's Devastating Diagnosis

picture of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Dane became a champion for others suffering from ALS.

Dane revealed his devastating diagnosis last April, just days before he resumed filming season 3 of the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

Throughout this challenge, he remained close with his family, including his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he shares daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. Gayheart had filed for divorce in 2018. However, she chose to have the divorce dismissed in March 2025.

Dane, who famously played Dr. Mark Sloan — a.k.a. McSteamy — on Grey's Anatomy for seven seasons, opened up about his fight in December after joining the Target ALS Board of Directors.

"I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything," he admitted. "I’ll take on any role."

Eric's 'Quality of Life' Deteriorated

picture of Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Dane's friend and co-star Patrick Dempsey revealed he had lost his ability to speak.

Dane's health deteriorated swiftly in the weeks leading up to his death, to include losing his ability to speak, according to his Grey's Anatomy co-star Patrick Dempsey.

"I was corresponding with him, we were texting so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak," Dempsey said on Virgin Radio. "He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly."

A Helping Hand From Friends and Fans

picture of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

A GoFundMe has been established to help his surviving family.

Friends and fans have paid tribute both emotionally and financially, helping raise nearly $500,000 for his family through a GoFundMe page.

The page was set up on Saturday, February 21, shortly after Dane passed away. His friend, Mike McGuiness, explained why the funds are needed for the successful actor's survivors.

"Covid and ALS did a number on his work life, and he sadly couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped," McGuiness claimed. "A GoFundMe is being made, and I will post it on my story for anyone able to help."

He continued: "My friend of almost two decades just left us after a brutal battle with ALS. I'm the positive spin guy and can come up with something hopeful in most any situation. This one broke me. I had nothing to say; it’s about as hopeless an affliction one could get."

"I truly don’t know if I could muster grace or dignity in that spot. Eric did," he concluded.

