Eric Dane's Sad Last Days: 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Was Receiving '24-Hour Nurse Care' Amid ALS Battle Before His Death Aged 53

Dane revealed how seriously his health was failing when he had to pull out of an event at the last minute on January 24 "due to the physical realities of ALS."

The Vikings star was not "well enough to attend" the ALS Network’s Champions for Cures and Care Gala, where he was set to receive the Advocate of the Year Award.

Dane first revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, and by September of last year, he already needed the use of a wheelchair.

That same month, the seated actor appeared in a video for I AM ALS promoting a research fundraising campaign, where he spoke slowly and with a slight slur, as the disease had already begun to affect his speech.