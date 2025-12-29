Eric Dane's Sad Final Days: 'Grey's Anatomy' Alum 'Has 24/7 Nurses' as His Devastating ALS Battle 'Keeps Getting Worse'

Gayheart and Dane still don't live together, as she filed for divorce in 2018 but dismissed the petition in March, one month before the Vikings star revealed his ALS diagnosis. In the essay, she said the pair haven't lived in the "same home for eight years."

"This year, the girls and I have spent a lot of time at Eric’s house, which is about a 12-minute drive away from our home," she confessed about how the duo maintains separate residences.

"We wanna take advantage of the time that he has right now. He made it very clear that he wants to spend time with his family as much as possible, and I am committed to facilitating that."

"Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love," Gayheart said of where things stand between the duo today.

"Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him. That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me."