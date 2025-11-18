Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Rebecca Gayheart

Eric Dane's Heartbreaking Final Days: Wheelchair-bound Actor's Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Reveals How She's 'Failed Miserably' as His ALS Battle 'Keeps Getting Worse'

Split photo of Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane's estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart confessed how she's 'failing miserably' amid his ALS battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Eric Dane's estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, has opened up on the impact of his devastating ALS diagnosis and how she's "failed miserably" as the actor's health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dane, 53, was diagnosed with ALS, a terminal, progressive neurodegenerative disease, in April 2025 after experiencing symptoms about a year and a half prior. He publicly announced his diagnosis the same month.

Article continues below advertisement

Gayheart Details the Impact of Dane's ALS on Family

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @BROAD IDEAS WITH RACHEL BILSON AND OLIVIA ALLEN/YOUTUBE

Gayheart revealed she wants to show her daughters how to 'show up' for others by supporting Dane.

During a recent appearance on Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen's Broad Ideas podcast, Gayheart confessed Dane's ALS battle has been "super complicated."

Dane and Gayheart tied the knot in 2004 and share two daughters together, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. In 2018, the actress filed for divorce but requested the court dismiss her petition in 2025 following her ex's diagnosis, though they remain separated.

While reflecting on how their family has been effected by Dane's diagnosis, Gayheart revealed the lesson she wants her daughters to learn from watching her care for their father – and how she's "failing miserably" during the process.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rebecca Gayheart
Source: @BROAD IDEAS WITH RACHEL BILSON AND OLIVIA ALLEN/YOUTUBE

Gayheart admitted she's 'failing miserably' at caring for herself amid Dane's health crisis.

"As a person, as a human being, it's all very humbling," Gayheart admitted, "I think one piece of this that I hope I'm passing to my kids is the idea that you can show up for someone and be there for them, but you also have to show up for yourself, and that this is life."

While the Jawbreaker star explained her family's crushing reality, she noted, "life, sadly, is just moments good and bad strung together."

The actress added: "There's gonna be good ones, there's gonna be bad ones, there's gonna be exciting ones, it's gonna be really sad."

Article continues below advertisement

Gayheart Admits She's 'Failing' at Taking Care of Herself

Photo of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart
Source: MEGA

Gayheart dismissed her divorce petition amid Dane's ALS battle.

While Gayheart said she wants her daughters to learn how to "show up" for loved ones but also "show up for yourself," the star confessed she's been "failing miserably" at taking her own advice.

After sharing how one of her therapists reminded her she needed to prioritize her own health too, Gayheart declared, "You don't get a medal for suffering and not taking care of yourself."

Gayheart noted she's "trying to do better at" taking care of herself and leading by example for her daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Dane's illness has rapidly progressed since April and he's now wheelchair-bound.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of sean 'diddy' combs

EXCLUSIVE: The Most Disturbing Allegations Against Diddy Yet — Jailed Rapper 'Exposed His Genitals and Requested Male Music Producer Perform Sex Act on Him', According to New Lawsuit

Cast of 'Home Improvement'

Reclusive 'Home Improvement' Child Star, Now 41, Looks Completely Unrecognizable During Rare Appearance — 25 Years After the Hit Sitcom Ended

The mother-of-two continued: "Maybe I need to do more for myself and be a little more selfish, but my kids are still not used to that."

Gayheart noted trying to prioritize herself and the "timing of everything" has piled onto the already complicated situation.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Gayheart revealed she's doing everything in her power to make sure her teen daughters have no regrets about their relationship with their father and supporting him through his ALS battle.

She admitted it's been "extremely tricky" as a parent trying to "figure out how to handle it" with her kids, who have "such complex feelings about it all."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Gayheart reiterated the importance of showing her kids "that we show up for people no matter what."

She added: "I mean this one this one is particularly difficult because I want just want to make sure I provide them with the opportunity to spend time with him, so that they don't ever look back and go, 'I wish I would have spent more time with my dad,' or 'I wish I would have you know said this to him,' or ask him these questions or been there, you know, for him in a different kind of way.

"I really want to make sure I can help facilitate that stuff for them, which is what I'm doing."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.