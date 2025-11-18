Eric Dane's Heartbreaking Final Days: Wheelchair-bound Actor's Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Reveals How She's 'Failed Miserably' as His ALS Battle 'Keeps Getting Worse'

"As a person, as a human being, it's all very humbling," Gayheart admitted, "I think one piece of this that I hope I'm passing to my kids is the idea that you can show up for someone and be there for them, but you also have to show up for yourself, and that this is life."

While the Jawbreaker star explained her family's crushing reality, she noted, "life, sadly, is just moments good and bad strung together."

The actress added: "There's gonna be good ones, there's gonna be bad ones, there's gonna be exciting ones, it's gonna be really sad."