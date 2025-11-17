Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Eric Dane

Eric Dane's Sad Last Days: Ex Rebecca Gayheart Prioritizing Kids' Final Moments With Their Father Amid Actor's Awful ALS Battle

Split photo of Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane and daughter Billie and Georgia
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Gayheart revealed she's prioritizing her daughter's relationship with their dad Eric Dane amid his ALS battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Eric Dane's estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, has opened up about the challenges of raising their two daughters amid the Grey's Anatomy actor's battle with ALS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dane, 53, who publicly announced his diagnosis in April 2025, shares two daughters – Billie and Georgia – with Gayheart, 54, who asked the court to dismiss her previously filed divorce proceedings earlier this year amid his health crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

Gayheart Breaks Silence on Dane's ALS Battle

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @BROAD IDEAS WITH RACHEL BILSON AND OLIVIA ALLEN/YOUTUBE

Gayheart confessed her daughters have 'complex feelings' about their dad's public health battle.

During a recent appearance on Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen's Broad Ideas podcast, Gayheart explained how she's been prioritizing her children's relationship with their father as his health rapidly deteriorates.

While speaking about the impact of social media on children, Gayheart confessed Dane's diagnosis being public knowledge has made the situation "extremely tricky" regarding trying to "figure out how to handle it" with her kids, who she noted have "such complex feelings about it all."

She added: "It's very complicated."

Article continues below advertisement

Gayheart Putting Her Kids First

Photo of Rebecca Gayheart
Source: @BROAD IDEAS WITH RACHEL BILSON AND OLIVIA ALLEN/YOUTUBE

Gayheart said she's tried to show her daughters how to 'show up' for Dane with 'dignity and some grace.'

Bilson noted from an outsider's perspective, Gayheart has been "supportive" of Dane and "super positive" about the devastating situation.

Gayheart reflected on Bilson's words before noting, "I am definitely trying to, you know, show them that we show up for people no matter what, right? And he is our family."

She continued: "He is your father. And you know, we show up and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace... And just get through it, and that we will get through it the best we can."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart
Source: MEGA

Dane and Gayheart share two daughters who live with their mom full-time.

Gayheart confessed navigating Dane's health crisis has been "very complicated" for her, as they have been separated for eight years and their daughters live with her full-time.

"I'm trying to learn from it and role model for them how to go through something like this, which is really hard," she explained. "I don't know if I'm doing it well or if I'm being doing it in the wrong way or the right way. I'm just showing up. I'm showing up and I'm trying to be there for them. And I guess time will tell, you know."

On how "humbling" the situation has been for her family, Gayheart said she's making a point to ensure her daughters spend as much time with their father while they can.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of John Oliver, Jeffrey Epstein and Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly In Hot Water: Comedian John Oliver Attacks Right-winger for Questioning Whether Epstein Was 'A Pedophile'

Split photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton Dragged into the Epstein Scandal: Socialite Admits She 'Doesn't Remember Meeting' Ghislaine Maxwell Who 'Attempted to Recruit Her for the Sex Offender'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart with their daughters, Georgia and Billie.
Source: MEGA

Gayheart said she doesn't want her daughters to 'look back' and 'wish' they would've 'spent more time' with Dane.

"I mean this one this one is particularly difficult because I want just want to make sure I provide them with the opportunity to spend time with him, so that they don't ever look back and go, 'I wish I would have spent more time with my dad,' or 'I wish I would have you know said this to him,' or ask him these questions or been there, you know, for him in a different kind of way," Gayheart explained.

She added: "I really want to make sure I can help facilitate that stuff for them, which is what I'm doing."

The mother-of-two noted she's chosen to prioritize her kids' relationship with their dad "so that I feel good about how I handled things" and so her daughters can feel they also handled their dad's ALS battle "in the best we could."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.