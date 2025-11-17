Eric Dane's Sad Last Days: Ex Rebecca Gayheart Prioritizing Kids' Final Moments With Their Father Amid Actor's Awful ALS Battle

Gayheart confessed navigating Dane's health crisis has been "very complicated" for her, as they have been separated for eight years and their daughters live with her full-time.

"I'm trying to learn from it and role model for them how to go through something like this, which is really hard," she explained. "I don't know if I'm doing it well or if I'm being doing it in the wrong way or the right way. I'm just showing up. I'm showing up and I'm trying to be there for them. And I guess time will tell, you know."

On how "humbling" the situation has been for her family, Gayheart said she's making a point to ensure her daughters spend as much time with their father while they can.