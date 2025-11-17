Eric Dane's Sad Last Days: Ex Rebecca Gayheart Prioritizing Kids' Final Moments With Their Father Amid Actor's Awful ALS Battle
Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Eric Dane's estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, has opened up about the challenges of raising their two daughters amid the Grey's Anatomy actor's battle with ALS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dane, 53, who publicly announced his diagnosis in April 2025, shares two daughters – Billie and Georgia – with Gayheart, 54, who asked the court to dismiss her previously filed divorce proceedings earlier this year amid his health crisis.
Gayheart Breaks Silence on Dane's ALS Battle
During a recent appearance on Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen's Broad Ideas podcast, Gayheart explained how she's been prioritizing her children's relationship with their father as his health rapidly deteriorates.
While speaking about the impact of social media on children, Gayheart confessed Dane's diagnosis being public knowledge has made the situation "extremely tricky" regarding trying to "figure out how to handle it" with her kids, who she noted have "such complex feelings about it all."
She added: "It's very complicated."
Gayheart Putting Her Kids First
Bilson noted from an outsider's perspective, Gayheart has been "supportive" of Dane and "super positive" about the devastating situation.
Gayheart reflected on Bilson's words before noting, "I am definitely trying to, you know, show them that we show up for people no matter what, right? And he is our family."
She continued: "He is your father. And you know, we show up and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace... And just get through it, and that we will get through it the best we can."
Gayheart confessed navigating Dane's health crisis has been "very complicated" for her, as they have been separated for eight years and their daughters live with her full-time.
"I'm trying to learn from it and role model for them how to go through something like this, which is really hard," she explained. "I don't know if I'm doing it well or if I'm being doing it in the wrong way or the right way. I'm just showing up. I'm showing up and I'm trying to be there for them. And I guess time will tell, you know."
On how "humbling" the situation has been for her family, Gayheart said she's making a point to ensure her daughters spend as much time with their father while they can.
"I mean this one this one is particularly difficult because I want just want to make sure I provide them with the opportunity to spend time with him, so that they don't ever look back and go, 'I wish I would have spent more time with my dad,' or 'I wish I would have you know said this to him,' or ask him these questions or been there, you know, for him in a different kind of way," Gayheart explained.
She added: "I really want to make sure I can help facilitate that stuff for them, which is what I'm doing."
The mother-of-two noted she's chosen to prioritize her kids' relationship with their dad "so that I feel good about how I handled things" and so her daughters can feel they also handled their dad's ALS battle "in the best we could."