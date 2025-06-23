Inside Eric Dane's Tangled 'Love Triangle' Amid ALS Battle — After Actor Leaves Girlfriend 'Blindsided' By 'Flaunting Other Lover' on Red Carpet
Details about Eric Dane's tangled and very messy "love triangle" amid his battle with ALS have been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor left his alleged girlfriend, Priya Jain, "blindsided" by "flaunting his other lover" on the red carpet at a recent event.
Eric's 'Girlfriend' Left 'Blindsided'
After Dane was spotted on a dinner date and kissing Janell Shirtcliff, the couple then made their red carpet debut at the premiere of his new show, Countdown.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The two have been in an on-and-off relationship for over three years and care deeply for each other."
The premiere marked the first red carpet event for the Hollywood actor since announcing his ALS diagnosis back in April.
The 52-year-old told Variety: "I feel good. It’s so nice to be here with everybody and see the hours and hours of work that we put into this come alive on screen."
While Dane might have been in good spirits at the premiere, his alleged girlfriend, Jain, was not.
An insider told Page Six, Dane and Jain "never broke up."
Dane and Jain's Dating History
According to the outlet's insiders, the alleged couple became exclusive back in November 2024, before his heartbreaking ALS diagnosis.
As seen in a handful of photos, the two were photographed multiple times together and even packed on the PDA.
After Dane received his diagnosis, Jain was left "devastated" and continued to stand by the actor's side.
The two reportedly saw each other this past weekend but were photographed together last back in May.
Dane's Divorce Called Off
Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have been married since 2005, but she filed for divorce back in 2018.
The pair separated but never finalized their divorce – and just one month before his announcement in April, she requested for the filing to be dismissed.
A few weeks later, one day before Dane's ALS announcement, the actress told E! News: "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family, and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it, and we are as well."
Gayheart added: "I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids, so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."
Recently, the actor sat down for his first interview since announcing his diagnosis with Good Morning America.
During the chat with Diane Sawyer, Dane broke down in tears discussing the relationship he has with his ex-wife, who is the mother of his two teenage daughters.
He said in the emotional interview: "We have managed to become better friends and better parents. She is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."