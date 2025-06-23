Inside Eric Dane's Tangled 'Love Triangle' Amid ALS Battle — After Actor Leaves Girlfriend 'Blindsided' By 'Flaunting Other Lover' on Red Carpet

After Dane was spotted on a dinner date and kissing Janell Shirtcliff, the couple then made their red carpet debut at the premiere of his new show, Countdown.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The two have been in an on-and-off relationship for over three years and care deeply for each other."

The premiere marked the first red carpet event for the Hollywood actor since announcing his ALS diagnosis back in April.

The 52-year-old told Variety: "I feel good. It’s so nice to be here with everybody and see the hours and hours of work that we put into this come alive on screen."

While Dane might have been in good spirits at the premiere, his alleged girlfriend, Jain, was not.

An insider told Page Six, Dane and Jain "never broke up."