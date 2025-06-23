Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Eric Dane

Inside Eric Dane's Tangled 'Love Triangle' Amid ALS Battle — After Actor Leaves Girlfriend 'Blindsided' By 'Flaunting Other Lover' on Red Carpet

Photos of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane was allegedly dating two women and has left one of them 'blindsided.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Details about Eric Dane's tangled and very messy "love triangle" amid his battle with ALS have been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor left his alleged girlfriend, Priya Jain, "blindsided" by "flaunting his other lover" on the red carpet at a recent event.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric's 'Girlfriend' Left 'Blindsided'

eric dane out with woman after als diagnosis
Source: MEGA

The pair was seen kissing goodbye after dinner.

Article continues below advertisement

After Dane was spotted on a dinner date and kissing Janell Shirtcliff, the couple then made their red carpet debut at the premiere of his new show, Countdown.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The two have been in an on-and-off relationship for over three years and care deeply for each other."

The premiere marked the first red carpet event for the Hollywood actor since announcing his ALS diagnosis back in April.

The 52-year-old told Variety: "I feel good. It’s so nice to be here with everybody and see the hours and hours of work that we put into this come alive on screen."

While Dane might have been in good spirits at the premiere, his alleged girlfriend, Jain, was not.

An insider told Page Six, Dane and Jain "never broke up."

Article continues below advertisement

Dane and Jain's Dating History

eric dane girlfriend
Source: MEGA

According to the outlet's insiders, the alleged couple became exclusive back in November 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the outlet's insiders, the alleged couple became exclusive back in November 2024, before his heartbreaking ALS diagnosis.

As seen in a handful of photos, the two were photographed multiple times together and even packed on the PDA.

After Dane received his diagnosis, Jain was left "devastated" and continued to stand by the actor's side.

The two reportedly saw each other this past weekend but were photographed together last back in May.

Article continues below advertisement

Dane's Divorce Called Off

eric dane rebecca gayheart relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

The actor teared up when he took a moment to praise his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, during the interview.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

'Duchess of Tacky': Meghan Markle Savaged as Tasteless — For Announcing Her New 'Celeb Copycat' Wine Will Be Launched on Princess Diana's 64th Birthday

kevin costner rape accusation actress lawsuit western scene

EXCLUSIVE: Full Story of Kevin Costner's Rape-Accusation Nightmare After Actress Sued Him Over Shock Scene in Flop Western

Article continues below advertisement

Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have been married since 2005, but she filed for divorce back in 2018.

The pair separated but never finalized their divorce – and just one month before his announcement in April, she requested for the filing to be dismissed.

A few weeks later, one day before Dane's ALS announcement, the actress told E! News: "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family, and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it, and we are as well."

Gayheart added: "I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids, so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, the actor sat down for his first interview since announcing his diagnosis with Good Morning America.

During the chat with Diane Sawyer, Dane broke down in tears discussing the relationship he has with his ex-wife, who is the mother of his two teenage daughters.

He said in the emotional interview: "We have managed to become better friends and better parents. She is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."

eric dane
Source: ABC

The actor received his ALS diagnosis back in April 2025 following nine months of testing.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.