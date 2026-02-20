Your tip
Eric Dane Dead at 53: 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Passes Away Nearly One Year After Announcing Horrific ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane has passed away after a battle with ALS.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane has passed away after a battle with ALS.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 9:35 p.m. ET

Eric Dane has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 53.

The Grey's Anatomy star's passing comes less than a year after he revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Dane's Family Released a Statement.

Photo of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Dane was 53.

In a statement shared with People, Dane's family said: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement continued. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement concluded.

Dane Vowed to Fight Until the End

eric dane and rebecca gayheart
Source: mega

Dane's estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, withdrew her divorce petition after his diagnosis.

Dane revealed his devastating diagnosis last April, just days before he resumed filming season 3 of the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

Throughout this challenge, he remained close with his family, including his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he shares daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. Gayheart had filed for divorce in 2018. However, she filed to have the divorce dismissed in March 2025.

Dane, who played Dr. Mark Sloan — a.k.a. McSteamy — on Grey's Anatomy for seven seasons, opened up about his fight in December, shortly after joining the Target ALS Board of Directors.

"I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech, so I’m willing to just do about anything. I’ll take on any role," Dane admitted.

Dane Makes a 'Brilliant' Return to Acting

Eric Dane appeared in an episode of 'Brilliant Minds' as a firefighter with ALS.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane appeared in an episode of 'Brilliant Minds' as a firefighter with ALS.

Dane revealed at the time that he could no longer walk, but vowed to keep fighting and acting.

"From here on out, it’s going to have to be ALS-centric. It’s going to be very difficult for me to play any other role. I’m fine with that. I’m grateful that I can still work in any capacity," he noted.

One of his final roles came in a November episode of NBC's Brilliant Minds, in which he played a firefighter named Matthew who had been diagnosed with ALS.

While filming an emotional scene with his character's doctor, Matthew made the heartbreaking admission, "Nobody survives this. We both know that, and I know how to take care of my family," as his ex-wife and daughter looked on.

The scene moved the cast and crew so much that Dane got a 10-minute standing ovation, according to the show's creator, Michael Grassi.

"I have never seen this happen in my entire career...because it was so beautiful and so honest and so real," Grassi said in an interview.

Dane's Final Moments of Inspiration

eric dane
Source: MEGA

He hoped his battle would inspire others with the disease.

Dane dedicated the final months of his life to inspiring others by being as open as possible about his ALS battle.

He said: "It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore."

The beloved actor vowed to stay positive and fight for his health, sharing in September he wanted to be there for his kids.

"I’m going to ring every bell. I have two daughters at home. I want to see them graduate college, get married, maybe even have grandkids. I want to be there for all that, so I'm going to fight until the last breath on this one."

