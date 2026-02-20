Eric Dane Dead at 53: 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Passes Away Nearly One Year After Announcing Horrific ALS Diagnosis

The Grey's Anatomy star's passing comes less than a year after he revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

In a statement shared with People, Dane's family said: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement continued. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement concluded.