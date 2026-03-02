Your tip
True Crime > Sex Scandals

Disgraced Louisiana Mayor, 43, Caught Being Intimate With Son's Friend, 16, at Boozy Pool Party Before 'Ordering Emergency Contraceptive'

misty Roberts
Source: louisiana state police

Former Mayor Misty Roberts is accused of raping her son's teenage friend.

March 2 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

A Louisiana Mayor is accused of having sexual relations with a teenage guest at her then-16-year-old son's birthday party after providing the party-goers with alcohol, RadarOnline.com can report.

Misty Roberts, 43, the former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, then allegedly ordered the "morning-after pill" to be delivered to her house via DoorDash.

'They Were Having S--'

misty roberts
Source: city of deRidder

Roberts was the mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, at the time.

Roberts is charged with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles after the 2024 party for her son, who was celebrating his birthday with friends at their house, swimming and drinking alcohol that his mother allegedly provided.

The teen told Child Advocacy Center officials that later during the party, his mom and his friend were upstairs alone.

"They were — just, like — they were having s--," the son said, adding that his mother was drunk and did not remember the incident.

Roberts' nephew, who was also a minor at the time, said he saw his aunt and friend "doing stuff" on the couch in the game room.

"From what I gathered, they were f---ing," he told investigators. When asked how he got that impression, since he admitted he couldn’t see what Roberts was or wasn’t wearing, he said "just the motion" gave it away.

Family Members Testify

th judicial district courthouse in deridder louisiana mapquest
Source: mapquest

She is currently on trial for the alleged crimes.

Robert’s nephew said he'd been using his phone’s camera to see what was happening in the room that night, but he "couldn't recall" if he recorded what he saw. He added that even if he had recorded it, it was never sent to or seen by anyone, and he’s since wiped his Snapchat clean.

Roberts' younger daughter also told detectives she saw her mom and the boy "on top of each other" that night.

Last week, jurors saw pictures of the 2024 party, including kids holding drinks by the pool and a picture of Roberts at the party in her bikini.

Text messages between Roberts and her son that detailed the alcohol the kids wanted for the party were also presented by the prosecution. Additionally, another friend testified the teenage victim appeared drunk at the party while Roberts danced and flirted with him.

DoorDash Special Delivery

misty roberts kplc
Source: kplc

Roberts resigned shortly after her arrest.

At her ongoing trial, a DoorDash driver testified that he delivered Plan B emergency contraceptive for a customer named "Misty" who lives at the address of the former mayor.

The driver said he recognized the house because he and his wife take their children trick-or-treating in that neighborhood. When the driver heard about the allegations a few days later, he connected the dots.

On Saturday, Roberts' ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, told jurors she confessed the crime to him directly.

DeRidder has a population of about 10,000. The city is about 50 miles (80km) east of Jasper, Texas, and about 240 miles west of New Orleans.

Days after police launched their investigation into the alleged crime, Roberts, who was in her second term in office, resigned as mayor.

