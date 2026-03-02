Your tip
Savannah Guthrie Sobs With Sister Annie and Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni as Family Visits Missing Nancy's Memorial 1 Month After Abduction

Composite photo of Nancy, Savannah and Annie Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie and her sister, Annie, were seen sobbing in a rare public appearance one month after their mother Nancy's shocking disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nancy's daughters, as well as Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, visited a memorial that had been placed outside of the missing 84-year-old's Arizona home.

Source: @brianentin/X

Savannah and Annie Guthrie were overcoe with emotion visiting a memorial for their missing mother.

As the trio approached the memorial, they were heard audibly crying. Once there, they continued to sob and hold each other in support.

Annie, clearly overcome with emotion, buried her head against her husband's shoulder.

The memorial included many flower bouquets and had signs with messages. A missing persons poster for Nancy was also spotted.

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was taken but her personal belongings were left behind.

Nancy has been missing since February 1 and was last seen at her house on January 31. Nancy had arrived home after eating dinner and playing Mahjong with Tommaso and Annie. Tommaso was the last one to see her, as he took her home.

While there was speculation for some time he could be a suspect in the case, he was cleared, as was the rest of Nancy's family.

The next morning, Nancy was due attend a live-streamed church service at her friend's house. After she neglected to show up and was unreachable, her friend phoned Annie.

By the time her children got to her house, Nancy was already missing. Her personal belongings, however, were left behind.

Are There Suspects?

Photo of Savannah Guthrie, Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni
Source: News Nation

No suspects have been identified in the abduction of Nancy Guthrie.

Footage of a suspect emerged from Nancy's Nest security camera. In the footage, a man was seen donning a mask and a glove. He also had a gun in the holster of his belt.

While this was a promising development, the intel thus far has led nowhere, as there have been no suspects identified, and whoever abducted Nancy remains at large.

A glove was found that seemingly matched the glove in the video from Nancy's Nest camera; however, after DNA was run, there were no matches identified in the CODIS system.

What Has Nancy's Family Said?

Photo of Savannah Guthrie, Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni
Source: News Nation

Savannah Guthrie recently released a new statement acknowledging Nancy may be dead.

Along the way, Nancy's family has released multiple statements begging for the safe return of their mother and insisting they still believe she's alive and out there.

In the most recent statement, Savannah posted on her Instagram, she finally admitted the worst: Nancy may already be gone.

In the Instagram video, she noted it's been 24 days since Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed" and that "every hour and long night" that has passed has been "agony."

She also claimed her family is "worrying" about their mother and "fearing for and aching for her."

"And most of all, just missing her," she heartbreakingly said. "Just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."

Savannah also revealed Nancy may not be alive, attesting she "may be lost" and "may already be gone."

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she somberly noted. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Whatever the case is, Savannah insisted they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."

