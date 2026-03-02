Savannah Guthrie Sobs With Sister Annie and Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni as Family Visits Missing Nancy's Memorial 1 Month After Abduction

Along the way, Nancy's family has released multiple statements begging for the safe return of their mother and insisting they still believe she's alive and out there.

In the most recent statement, Savannah posted on her Instagram, she finally admitted the worst: Nancy may already be gone.

In the Instagram video, she noted it's been 24 days since Nancy was "taken in the dark of night from her bed" and that "every hour and long night" that has passed has been "agony."

She also claimed her family is "worrying" about their mother and "fearing for and aching for her."

"And most of all, just missing her," she heartbreakingly said. "Just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return. And we feel those prayers."

Savannah also revealed Nancy may not be alive, attesting she "may be lost" and "may already be gone."

"She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she somberly noted. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it."

Whatever the case is, Savannah insisted they "need to know where she is" and "need her to come home."