Suspicious Black Glove Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona Home — As FBI Desperately Tries to Locate Missing Mom After She Was Abducted

The day before, the FBI released the first video of the possible suspect, an armed man seen wearing a ski mask and heavy gloves who was attempting to disable Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom's Nest doorbell camera shortly before she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

The thickness of the gloves made it too difficult for him to tamper with the camera, so he turned around and gathered scrub from Nancy's front yard to use to cover the device. He eventually pulled the camera out, which stopped it from recording anything further.

The nightmare video showed a gun holstered in the man's pants as he disabled the camera at 1:48 a.m. on February 1. Less than 20 minutes later, cameras inside Nancy's home detected someone inside.

By 2:28 a.m., her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, which was still inside the house, indicating she had been taken out of range of the device.

The glove was located about 1.5 miles from Nancy's home in the Catalina Foothills section of Tucson, on a dirt path alongside a road.