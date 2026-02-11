Suspicious Black Glove Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona Home — As FBI Desperately Tries to Locate Missing Mom After She Was Abducted
A possible key piece of evidence has been found in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, as investigators discovered a suspicious glove on a dirt path near the home where she was taken, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
FBI agents recovered a black, insulated glove on Wednesday, February 11, that looked similar to the one the possible kidnapper was seen wearing in a doorbell surveillance video. The item was removed from the scene for forensic examination.
Abduction Suspect Wore Thick Dark Gloves At Nancy Guthrie's Home
The day before, the FBI released the first video of the possible suspect, an armed man seen wearing a ski mask and heavy gloves who was attempting to disable Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom's Nest doorbell camera shortly before she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home.
The thickness of the gloves made it too difficult for him to tamper with the camera, so he turned around and gathered scrub from Nancy's front yard to use to cover the device. He eventually pulled the camera out, which stopped it from recording anything further.
The nightmare video showed a gun holstered in the man's pants as he disabled the camera at 1:48 a.m. on February 1. Less than 20 minutes later, cameras inside Nancy's home detected someone inside.
By 2:28 a.m., her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, which was still inside the house, indicating she had been taken out of range of the device.
The glove was located about 1.5 miles from Nancy's home in the Catalina Foothills section of Tucson, on a dirt path alongside a road.
Chilling Video of Possible Suspect
The glove is the latest development in a flurry of new activity in the case of Nancy's disappearance ever since the FBI released the suspect video.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on February 10, there was finally activity related to the verified Bitcoin account set up by the alleged kidnappers.
They had previously demanded, in an unverified ransom note, that "millions" in Bitcoin be deposited, and approximately $300 was put into the account yesterday afternoon.
Message From Possible Captors
The first deadline demand from the note was on February 5, although Savannah's brother, Camron, posted a video on Instagram saying no one had reached out to the family and that they were waiting for contact from possible suspects.
Two days later, the Today co-host confirmed someone had been in touch, with Savannah telling her mom's alleged captors, "We received your message," and "we will pay."
A second deadline of 5 p.m. on February 9 came and went with no activity and sadly no information about Nancy's whereabouts or indication whether she's alive or dead.
'Person of Interest' Went Nowhere
Shortly after the Bitcoin activity, Pima County Sheriff's SWAT team and bomb squad were seen speeding away from their headquarters, as reports later emerged that a man had been detained for questioning south of Tucson about Nancy's disappearance.
Carlos Palazuelos, who works as a delivery driver, was picked up during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, Arizona, about 10 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
FBI agents immediately searched the home he shares with his wife and in-laws, but nothing pointing to Nancy was recovered, and he was released after several hours.
It's still unclear why Palazuelos's vehicle was pulled over while his wife was driving. He later told reporters outside his home that he is "innocent" and had not heard of Nancy or her kidnapping case.