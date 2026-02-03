Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother Nancy's Pacemaker 'Stopped Syncing With Her Apple Watch Early Sunday Morning' — As Sheriff Warns the Search is a 'Race Against Time'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker has stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Apple Watches are known for allowing users to connect health devices to them so vital signs can be monitored via Bluetooth.
When Did Nancy Guthrie's Pacemaker Stop Syncing With Her Apple Watch?
Pacemakers, like the one Nancy used, are devices that are implanted via surgery to treat irregular heart rhythms. They work by sending small electrical signals to the heart.
According to the latest information, Nancy's pacemaker stopped syncing with her watch around 2 am on Sunday.
The data from the Apple Watch offers a possible time Nancy may have been abducted from her home.
When Did Nancy Guthrie Disappear?
Nancy was reported as missing on Sunday after not showing up for church. She was last seen at her house on Saturday evening, around 9:45 pm.
By the time her family got to her house, they found her cellphone, wallet, and keys, but no signs of her. Her home did appear to show signs of forced entry.
As the investigation into her disappearance continued, it was revealed blood was found in her home.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos Provides Details on Nancy Guthrie's Case
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was emotional as he spoke out about Nancy's case on Monday evening.
"Do you believe you are still looking for Nancy Guthrie alive at this point?" a reporter questioned. "That she could be held somewhere? And if so, do you believe that is local in the Tucson area, or that she's been taken somewhere?"
Nanos struggled to respond, noting they are "just not going to give up hope."
He also revealed how Nancy disappeared remains unclear, but investigators think they are "looking at a possible kidnapping or abduction."
"She did not leave on her own, we know that," he added. "She’s very limited in her mobility."
Nanos also revealed a $2,500 award is being offered for anyone who can help provide information that will lead to an arrest in Nancy's disappearance. Although DNA tests have been performed, results from those will take days to come in.
Additionally, Nanos shared that the notion of this being a "targeted" incident has yet to be ruled out, but there is no evidence to support that conclusion.
"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he claimed.
What Has Savannah Guthrie Said?
In the wake of Nancy going missing, Savannah immediately flew out to Arizona, skipping out on her role of hosting the Today show.
She also was set to host the Winter Olympics, but has bowed out due to the ongoing situation with her mother.
In a statement on Instagram, Savannah told her followers, "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.
"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant."
She also asked them to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."
"We need you," she concluded. "Bring her home."