Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother Nancy's Pacemaker 'Stopped Syncing With Her Apple Watch Early Sunday Morning' — As Sheriff Warns the Search is a 'Race Against Time'

Apple Watches are known for allowing users to connect health devices to them so vital signs can be monitored via Bluetooth.

Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch around 2 am on Sunday.

The data from the Apple Watch offers a possible time Nancy may have been abducted from her home.

Pacemakers, like the one Nancy used, are devices that are implanted via surgery to treat irregular heart rhythms. They work by sending small electrical signals to the heart.

Nancy Guthrie did not show up for church on Sunday, leading her to be reported as missing.

As the investigation into her disappearance continued, it was revealed blood was found in her home.

By the time her family got to her house, they found her cellphone, wallet, and keys, but no signs of her. Her home did appear to show signs of forced entry.

Nancy was reported as missing on Sunday after not showing up for church. She was last seen at her house on Saturday evening, around 9:45 pm.

Chris Nanos said Nancy Guthrie 'did not leave on her own' from her house.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was emotional as he spoke out about Nancy's case on Monday evening.

"Do you believe you are still looking for Nancy Guthrie alive at this point?" a reporter questioned. "That she could be held somewhere? And if so, do you believe that is local in the Tucson area, or that she's been taken somewhere?"

Nanos struggled to respond, noting they are "just not going to give up hope."

He also revealed how Nancy disappeared remains unclear, but investigators think they are "looking at a possible kidnapping or abduction."

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," he added. "She’s very limited in her mobility."

Nanos also revealed a $2,500 award is being offered for anyone who can help provide information that will lead to an arrest in Nancy's disappearance. Although DNA tests have been performed, results from those will take days to come in.

Additionally, Nanos shared that the notion of this being a "targeted" incident has yet to be ruled out, but there is no evidence to support that conclusion.

"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he claimed.