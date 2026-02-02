'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Mother Missing in Arizona — FBI 'Aware' of the Case Due to 'What Was Found at the Scene'

After Guthrie made a statement on her mother missing, it was announced the FBI has been made aware of the situation.

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie 's mother is missing, having disappeared from her home in Tucson, Ariz., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The FBI was made aware Savannah Guthrie's mom was missing 'given the nature of what was found at the scene,' NBC top crime expert Tom Winter shared.

Due to the ongoing situation, Guthrie was absent from this morning's episode of Today .

He noted some details are being withheld as would happen with "any investigation" to ensure "the investigation could go forward without us interfering in it."

"The FBI is also aware of this case... given the nature of what was found at the scene," he shared. "That's what has got them so concerned."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen near her home in Arizona.

Although Guthrie was absent from her show, she still issued a statement about her mother.

"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she began. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.

"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information, to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office at 520-351-4900."

Nancy was last seen in the area near her home around 9:45pm on Saturday evening. A 911 call was placed on February 1 where a family member officially reported her as missing.

To date, there have been no more details regarding the "concerning evidence" that was discovered at the scene.