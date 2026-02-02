Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > savannah guthrie

'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Mother Missing in Arizona — FBI 'Aware' of the Case Due to 'What Was Found at the Scene'

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie's mom has been missing since Saturday evening.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother is missing, having disappeared from her home in Tucson, Ariz., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Guthrie made a statement on her mother missing, it was announced the FBI has been made aware of the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

NBC's Top Crime Expert Addresses Savannah Guthrie's Mother Missing

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

The FBI was made aware Savannah Guthrie's mom was missing 'given the nature of what was found at the scene,' NBC top crime expert Tom Winter shared.

Tom Winter, NBC's top crime expert, issued a statement confirming the situation.

"The FBI is also aware of this case... given the nature of what was found at the scene," he shared. "That's what has got them so concerned."

He noted some details are being withheld as would happen with "any investigation" to ensure "the investigation could go forward without us interfering in it."

Due to the ongoing situation, Guthrie was absent from this morning's episode of Today.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Savannah Guthrie Say About Her Mom Disappearing?

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Nancy Guthrie was last seen near her home in Arizona.

Although Guthrie was absent from her show, she still issued a statement about her mother.

"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she began. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.

"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information, to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office at 520-351-4900."

Nancy was last seen in the area near her home around 9:45pm on Saturday evening. A 911 call was placed on February 1 where a family member officially reported her as missing.

To date, there have been no more details regarding the "concerning evidence" that was discovered at the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Foul Play Has Not Been Ruled Out in the Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Customs and Border Patrol are involved in searching for Savannah Guthrie's mother.

Today also shared Customs and Border Patrol have gottten invovled in the search for Nancy due to her home being close to the Mexican border.

A sheriff's plane and drones have also been put out to try to track down Nancy's whereabouts.

Chris Nanos, the sheriff for the county, detailed the situation is being treated as a search and rescue operation; however, the possibility of foul play was not ruled out.

"This is very concerning to us," Nanos shared in a statement. "We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house.

"And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
miley cyrus liam hemsworth wrecking ball wedding plot

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus V Liam Hemsworth! How Engaged Singer is Plotting to Take Wrecking Ball to Her Ex's Nuptials

Russell Brand has clashed with Katy Perry as reports link his actions to strain involving Justin Trudeau.

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand V Katy Perry! How Bile-Filled Comic is Torpedoing Her Relationship With Justin Trudeau — As Shamed Actor Faces Rape Rap

A 'Very Concerning' Situation

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

'Today' host Craig Melvin called Savannah Guthrie's mom missing 'very concerning.'

Host Craig Melvin also spoke out about Savannah's mom missing, calling the situation "very concerning to us."

"We don't typically get involved at a scene like this, but it's very concerning," he noted.

When opening the broadcast on nonday, he shared how "deeply personal" Nancy disappearing was to the hosts and crew of Today.

Savannah and her mother have a very close relationship. She has been featured in photographs on the set of Today. Savannah also frequently shares photos with her mom on Instagram.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.