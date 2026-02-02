'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Mother Missing in Arizona — FBI 'Aware' of the Case Due to 'What Was Found at the Scene'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother is missing, having disappeared from her home in Tucson, Ariz., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Guthrie made a statement on her mother missing, it was announced the FBI has been made aware of the situation.
NBC's Top Crime Expert Addresses Savannah Guthrie's Mother Missing
Tom Winter, NBC's top crime expert, issued a statement confirming the situation.
"The FBI is also aware of this case... given the nature of what was found at the scene," he shared. "That's what has got them so concerned."
He noted some details are being withheld as would happen with "any investigation" to ensure "the investigation could go forward without us interfering in it."
Due to the ongoing situation, Guthrie was absent from this morning's episode of Today.
What Did Savannah Guthrie Say About Her Mom Disappearing?
Although Guthrie was absent from her show, she still issued a statement about her mother.
"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she began. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.
"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information, to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office at 520-351-4900."
Nancy was last seen in the area near her home around 9:45pm on Saturday evening. A 911 call was placed on February 1 where a family member officially reported her as missing.
To date, there have been no more details regarding the "concerning evidence" that was discovered at the scene.
Foul Play Has Not Been Ruled Out in the Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom
Today also shared Customs and Border Patrol have gottten invovled in the search for Nancy due to her home being close to the Mexican border.
A sheriff's plane and drones have also been put out to try to track down Nancy's whereabouts.
Chris Nanos, the sheriff for the county, detailed the situation is being treated as a search and rescue operation; however, the possibility of foul play was not ruled out.
"This is very concerning to us," Nanos shared in a statement. "We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house.
"And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well."
A 'Very Concerning' Situation
Host Craig Melvin also spoke out about Savannah's mom missing, calling the situation "very concerning to us."
"We don't typically get involved at a scene like this, but it's very concerning," he noted.
When opening the broadcast on nonday, he shared how "deeply personal" Nancy disappearing was to the hosts and crew of Today.
Savannah and her mother have a very close relationship. She has been featured in photographs on the set of Today. Savannah also frequently shares photos with her mom on Instagram.