Savannah Guthrie's Mom 'ABDUCTED' and 'Dragged' From Bed In The Middle of The Night — As Deputies Panic It Could End 'Fatally' Without Her Required Medication

Pima County officials were quick to label Guthrie's disappearance as a "crime," saying earlier Monday that there were "Some suspicious circumstances" found at her home.

Now we know what some of those are.

Nancy lives in a $1million home in the affluent Catalina Foothills area. According to the Daily Mail, her phone, wallet, and car were all still at her home when police began looking for her.

Lights in the common area were all on, and Nancy's front door was unlocked. However, there were reportedly signs of a "forced entry."

"She did not walk away," Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos told the outlet. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."