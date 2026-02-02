Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's Mom 'ABDUCTED' and 'Dragged' From Bed In The Middle of The Night — As Deputies Panic It Could End 'Fatally' Without Her Required Medication

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie's mom was reportedly pulled from her home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was allegedly snatched right out of her bed in the middle of the night, RadarOnline.com can report.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing from her Tucson home since the weekend, and she is said to be in dire need of life-saving medication.

Article continues below advertisement

Signs of a 'Forced Entry'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
nancy guthrie missing poster.
Source: Pima County Sheriff

Nancy Guthrie has not been seen since Saturday night.

Pima County officials were quick to label Guthrie's disappearance as a "crime," saying earlier Monday that there were "Some suspicious circumstances" found at her home.

Now we know what some of those are.

Nancy lives in a $1million home in the affluent Catalina Foothills area. According to the Daily Mail, her phone, wallet, and car were all still at her home when police began looking for her.

Lights in the common area were all on, and Nancy's front door was unlocked. However, there were reportedly signs of a "forced entry."

"She did not walk away," Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos told the outlet. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."

Article continues below advertisement

Time is Running Out

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos
Source: pima county sheriff

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said she is dependent on medicine for her health..

At a news conference on Monday, February 2, Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy's home is officially a crime scene, and detectives are poring over the area for clues.

Nancy does not have any cognitive issues, such as dementia, but rather has mobility issues and could not have wandered off on her own.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's very alert, of good, sound mind, just some physical ailments that limit her ability to move around," Nanos said. "We know she didn't just walk out of there."

Nanos emphasized they aren't limiting themselves to looking for just one suspect: "This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don’t know that yet."

Article continues below advertisement

A Daughter's Plea for Help

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Guthrie has made a plea for her mom's safe return.

Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, about 9:30 p.m. at her residence near Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Savannah was absent from Monday's episode of TODAY but provided a statement about her mother that was read on the show.

"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she began. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.

"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information, to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office at 520-351-4900."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Look Out, Timothée Chalamet! Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott Calls Out Makeup Mogul's Breast Implants in New Song

Composite photo of Pam Bondi and Donald Trump

Pam Bondi's Epstein Meltdown: Attorney General Goes Off After She's Questioned for Redacting Trump's Name From Pedo's Files

Savannah Guthrie's Sacrifice

winter olympic rings
Source: mega

She will likely be forced to pull out of coverage of the Olympic opening ceremony.

As the hours drag by, it looks like TODAY won't be the only show Savannah will be missing. As Radar earlier reported, the anchor is also withdrawing from hosting NBC's coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Savannah had been set to co-host the opening ceremony for the network alongside Terry Gannon live from Milan, Italy, on February 4.

But insiders say there's no way the anchor is leaving the states while her mom is missing.

"There is no universe where Savannah gets on a plane to Italy right now," one senior NBC source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She's devastated. Family comes first. Period."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.