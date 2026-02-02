Savannah Guthrie's Mom 'ABDUCTED' and 'Dragged' From Bed In The Middle of The Night — As Deputies Panic It Could End 'Fatally' Without Her Required Medication
Feb. 2 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was allegedly snatched right out of her bed in the middle of the night, RadarOnline.com can report.
Nancy Guthrie has been missing from her Tucson home since the weekend, and she is said to be in dire need of life-saving medication.
Signs of a 'Forced Entry'
Pima County officials were quick to label Guthrie's disappearance as a "crime," saying earlier Monday that there were "Some suspicious circumstances" found at her home.
Now we know what some of those are.
Nancy lives in a $1million home in the affluent Catalina Foothills area. According to the Daily Mail, her phone, wallet, and car were all still at her home when police began looking for her.
Lights in the common area were all on, and Nancy's front door was unlocked. However, there were reportedly signs of a "forced entry."
"She did not walk away," Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos told the outlet. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."
Time is Running Out
At a news conference on Monday, February 2, Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy's home is officially a crime scene, and detectives are poring over the area for clues.
Nancy does not have any cognitive issues, such as dementia, but rather has mobility issues and could not have wandered off on her own.
"She's very alert, of good, sound mind, just some physical ailments that limit her ability to move around," Nanos said. "We know she didn't just walk out of there."
Nanos emphasized they aren't limiting themselves to looking for just one suspect: "This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don’t know that yet."
A Daughter's Plea for Help
Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, about 9:30 p.m. at her residence near Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Savannah was absent from Monday's episode of TODAY but provided a statement about her mother that was read on the show.
"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she began. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.
"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information, to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office at 520-351-4900."
Savannah Guthrie's Sacrifice
As the hours drag by, it looks like TODAY won't be the only show Savannah will be missing. As Radar earlier reported, the anchor is also withdrawing from hosting NBC's coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
Savannah had been set to co-host the opening ceremony for the network alongside Terry Gannon live from Milan, Italy, on February 4.
But insiders say there's no way the anchor is leaving the states while her mom is missing.
"There is no universe where Savannah gets on a plane to Italy right now," one senior NBC source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She's devastated. Family comes first. Period."