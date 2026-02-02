Savannah Guthrie's Agony: 'TODAY' Co-Anchor Set to Pull Out of 2026 Winter Olympics Coverage — After Mother Nancy's Horrifying Disappearance Declared a 'Crime'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie is withdrawing from hosting NBC's coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, RadarOnline.com can report, as the search for her missing mother grows.
Guthrie's elderly mom, Nancy, has been missing from her Tucson home since the weekend, and her search is being treated as a crime.
'Family Comes First'
Guthrie had been set to co-host the opening ceremony for the network alongside Terry Gannon live from Milan, Italy, on February 4.
But insiders say there's no way the TODAY show anchor is leaving the states while her mom is missing.
"There is no universe where Savannah gets on a plane to Italy right now," one senior NBC source told Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She's devastated. Family comes first. Period."
Now it's a mad scramble at the Peacock Network to find a last-minute replacement for the marquee event.
"That uncertainty is paralyzing," one NBC vet explained. "You can’t replace Savannah emotionally or editorially. She is the face of this broadcast."
Shuter reports emergency meetings have been held around the clock, with producers "scrambling to reshuffle talent, rewrite scripts, and redesign coverage – all without knowing if Savannah might suddenly be able to return."
Frantic Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mom
However, no matter how chaotic the last-minute adjustments may be, NBC execs say it's a no-brainer.
"There’s zero pressure on (Savannah)," a colleague said. "The message is simple: take care of your mom. We’ll handle the rest."
As Radar has reported, a frantic manhunt is now underway in Tucson for the 84-year-old, who is said to be in frail health and does not have the crucial daily medications she needs to survive.
At a news conference Monday, Feb. 2, Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff Chris Nanos said the missing woman's home is officially a crime scene, and detectives are poring over the area for clues.
Nancy does not have any cognitive issues, such as dementia, but rather has mobility issues and could not have wandered off on her own.
"She's very alert, of good, sound mind, just some physical ailments that limit her ability to move around," Nanos said. "We know she didn't just walk out of there."
The Search for Nancy Guthrie Expands
Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, about 9:30 p.m. at her residence near Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Customs and Border Patrol have gotten involved in the search as well, since her home is so close to the Mexican border. A sheriff's plane and drones are sweeping the skies for clues.
"This is very concerning to us," Nanos shared in a statement. "We don't typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it's very concerning what we're learning from the house.
"And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well."
Savannah Guthrie Speaks Out
Guthrie was absent from Monday's episode of TODAY but provided a statement about her mother that was read on the show.
"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she began. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.
"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information, to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office at 520-351-4900."