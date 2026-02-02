Savannah Guthrie's Agony: 'TODAY' Co-Anchor Set to Pull Out of 2026 Winter Olympics Coverage — After Mother Nancy's Horrifying Disappearance Declared a 'Crime'

Guthrie had been set to co-host the opening ceremony for the network alongside Terry Gannon live from Milan, Italy, on February 4.

But insiders say there's no way the TODAY show anchor is leaving the states while her mom is missing.

"There is no universe where Savannah gets on a plane to Italy right now," one senior NBC source told Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She's devastated. Family comes first. Period."

Now it's a mad scramble at the Peacock Network to find a last-minute replacement for the marquee event.

"That uncertainty is paralyzing," one NBC vet explained. "You can’t replace Savannah emotionally or editorially. She is the face of this broadcast."

Shuter reports emergency meetings have been held around the clock, with producers "scrambling to reshuffle talent, rewrite scripts, and redesign coverage – all without knowing if Savannah might suddenly be able to return."