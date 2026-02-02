Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother's Home Declared a 'Crime Scene' — As 'Evidence' Left Behind Is Causing 'TODAY' Co-Anchor 'Grave Concern'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom is now being investigated as a "crime," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A frantic manhunt is now underway in Tucson for the 84-year-old, who is said to be in frail health and does not have the crucial daily medications she needs to survive.
'Some Suspicious Circumstances'
At a news conference Monday, Feb. 2, Pima County, Arizona, Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy Guthrie's home is officially a crime scene, and detectives are poring over the area for clues.
Nancy does not have any cognitive issues, such as dementia, but rather has mobility issues and could not have wandered off on her own.
"She's very alert, of good, sound mind, just some physical ailments that limit her ability to move around," Nanos said. "We know she didn't just walk out of there."
Nanos noted that other signs at the scene supported the criminal distinction, including "some suspicious circumstances."
Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, about 9:30 p.m. at her residence near Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Savannah Asks for Help
Savannah was absent from Monday's episode of Today but provided a statement about her mother that was read on the show.
"I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," she began. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.
"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone, anyone with information, to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office at 520-351-4900."
Host Craig Melvin also spoke out about Savannah's mom missing, calling the situation "very concerning to us."
When opening the broadcast on Monday, he shared how "deeply personal" Nancy's disappearance was to the hosts and crew of Today.
"We don't typically get involved at a scene like this, but it's very concerning," he noted.
An All Out Search
Tom Winter, NBC's top crime expert, offered his own insight, sharing: "The FBI is also aware of this case... given the nature of what was found at the scene. That's what has got them so concerned."
He noted some details are being withheld as would happen with "any investigation" to ensure "the investigation could go forward without (the media) interfering in it."
Customs and Border Patrol have gotten involved in the search as well, since her home is so close to the Mexican border. A sheriff's plane and drones are sweeping the skies for clues.
"This is very concerning to us," Nanos shared in a statement. "We don't typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it's very concerning what we're learning from the house.
"And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well."
Savannah Had Just Returned to TV
Savannah and her mother have a very close relationship. She has been featured in photographs on the set of Today. Savannah also frequently shares photos with her mom on Instagram.
The NBC star had just returned to the show after an unexpected absence due to surgery on her vocal cords and a polyp removal.
Shortly before the new year, the 54-year-old shared on-air: "Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit. Well, I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules, and I also have a polyp.
"It's not a big, big deal, but I am going to have to have surgery in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks, so this is my last day for a little while."
Guthrie noted it's been "going on for years" and seemed happy to finally "have a solution."
She did add that a downside to surgery was that she was going to have to be "totally silent" for weeks, which she joked would make Christmas come "early" for her family.