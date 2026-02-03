'Bring Her Home!': 'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Plea for Fans to Keep Missing Mom in Prayers Amid 'Abduction' Fears

The devout mother-of-three Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her $1million Arizona home on Sunday after she failed to show up for morning mass.

She was last seen at around 9.45pm on Saturday in Tucson's affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah said: "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope.

"We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant."

She then asked her social media followers to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," adding: "We need you" and "Bring her home."