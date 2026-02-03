'Bring Her Home!': 'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Plea for Fans to Keep Missing Mom in Prayers Amid 'Abduction' Fears
Feb. 3 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie has issued an emotional plea for fans to keep her missing mom in their "prayers" after the 84-year-old suddenly disappeared.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Today host took to social media as officials said they believe Nancy Guthrie was snatched from her bed in the middle of the night.
'We Need You'
The devout mother-of-three Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her $1million Arizona home on Sunday after she failed to show up for morning mass.
She was last seen at around 9.45pm on Saturday in Tucson's affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood.
Taking to Instagram, Savannah said: "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope.
"We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.
"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant."
She then asked her social media followers to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," adding: "We need you" and "Bring her home."
Desperate Search Continues
Savannah made the desperate plea as the investigation into Nancy's disappearance stretched into a third consecutive day.
Celebrities including Amy Schumer and Alyssa Milano said they are "praying hard" for Nancy's safe return. Bravo star Andy Cohen who shared his "love and prayers."
Actor Josh Gad added: "You have nothing but prayers in this household. I am truly sorry that this is happening."
Following the report that Nancy was missing, authorities took police canines around the neighborhood and deployed drones.
They even used the Pima County Sheriff's Department plane to assist in the search for the elderly woman.
Clues Linking Nancy With Abduction
By Monday, though, Sheriff Nanos had said that the search efforts were being "shut down" because Nancy's disappearance was now being treated as a crime.
He explained at a news conference that Nancy "is very limited in her mobility. She did not just walk out of there."
"There are other things at the scene that indicate she did not leave on her own," the sheriff continued.
He claimed Nancy left home without taking medication she needs to survive.
Detectives who searched the property also discovered the elderly woman left behind her phone, wallet and car.
RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday Savannah is withdrawing from hosting NBC's coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in light of her mom’s disappearance.
Guthrie had been set to co-host the opening ceremony for the network alongside Terry Gannon live from Milan, Italy, on February 4.
But insiders say there's no way the TODAYshow anchor is leaving the states while her mom is missing.
"There is no universe where Savannah gets on a plane to Italy right now," one senior NBC source told Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She's devastated. Family comes first. Period."
Now it's a mad scramble at the Peacock Network to find a last-minute replacement for the marquee event.
"That uncertainty is paralyzing," one NBC vet explained. "You can’t replace Savannah emotionally or editorially. She is the face of this broadcast."