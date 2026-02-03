Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > savannah guthrie

Blood Found Inside Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother's $1Million Arizona Home After 'Kidnapper Forced Entry'

Composite photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF; MEGA

Nancy Guthrie was reported as missing on Sunday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Blood was found inside Savannah Guthrie's "abducted" mother Nancy's $1million Arizona home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The latest development comes straight from police sources, as the Today show host's mother remains missing.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did the Sheriff Say About Nancy Guthrie?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie is reportedly frail and needs daily medication to survive.

On Monday evening, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos got emotional when he was asked about Nancy.

"Do you believe you are still looking for Nancy Guthrie alive at this point?" a reporter questioned. "That she could be held somewhere? And if so, do you believe that is local in the Tucson area, or that she's been taken somewhere?"

Nanos appeared to find it difficult to know what to say, responding that they are "just not going to give up hope."

Officials have made it clear that Nancy is frail and is on daily medication she needs to survive.

Article continues below advertisement

More Information on Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie flew to Arizona as soon as her mother was reported as missing.

While Sheriff Nanos made it clear they don't believe Nancy was targeted due to Savannah's money and fame, he said that line of inquiry can't be ruled out.

Savannah, for her part, flew to Arizona as soon as she learned her mother had been abducted. While she was due to host the Winter Olympics, she has stepped aside from that role due to the ongoing situation with her mom.

Nancy was last seen at 9:45 pm on Saturday evening at her home. When she didn't show up for church the next morning, she was reported missing. When her family went to her home, they found her wallet, cellphone, and car, but no signs of her.

According to the LA Times, insiders noted there appeared to be signs of forced entry into her home.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Targeted?

Photo of Sheriff Chris Nanos
Source: PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

Sheriff Chris Nanos insisted Nancy Guthrie 'did not leave on her own.'

Sheriff Nanos also noted that exactly how Nancy disappeared remains unknown, but investigators think they are "looking at a possible kidnapping or abduction."

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," he elaborated. "She’s very limited in her mobility."

He also announced there is a $2,500 reward being offered for any information leading to an arrest in Nancy's disappearance. While they have performed DNA tests, those results will take days to come back.

While the notion of the abduction being a "targeted" incident hasn't been ruled out, Nanos noted evidence does not support that conclusion as of yet.

"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he shared.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother Nancy's Pacemaker 'Stopped Syncing With Her Apple Watch Early Sunday Morning' — As Sheriff Warns the Search is a 'Race Against Time'

Bill Maher has traded political blows with Dave Chappelle in a heated stand-up clash over politics.

EXCLUSIVE: Stand-Up Smackdown! 'Most Hated Man in TV' Bill Maher Goes Berserk by Trading Blows Over Politics With Dave Chappelle

What Did Savannah Guthrie Say?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie took to Instagram to ask fans to pray.

Nanos tried to speak to a potential abductor when talking to the press.

"Just call us," he said. "Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there's no questions asked here."

Savannah also spoke out, asking her fans and followers to keep her family in their prayers.

On Instagram, she shared, "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant."

She also asked her followers to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."

"We need you," she added. "Bring her home."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.