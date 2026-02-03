Blood Found Inside Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother's $1Million Arizona Home After 'Kidnapper Forced Entry'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
Blood was found inside Savannah Guthrie's "abducted" mother Nancy's $1million Arizona home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest development comes straight from police sources, as the Today show host's mother remains missing.
What Did the Sheriff Say About Nancy Guthrie?
On Monday evening, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos got emotional when he was asked about Nancy.
"Do you believe you are still looking for Nancy Guthrie alive at this point?" a reporter questioned. "That she could be held somewhere? And if so, do you believe that is local in the Tucson area, or that she's been taken somewhere?"
Nanos appeared to find it difficult to know what to say, responding that they are "just not going to give up hope."
Officials have made it clear that Nancy is frail and is on daily medication she needs to survive.
More Information on Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
While Sheriff Nanos made it clear they don't believe Nancy was targeted due to Savannah's money and fame, he said that line of inquiry can't be ruled out.
Savannah, for her part, flew to Arizona as soon as she learned her mother had been abducted. While she was due to host the Winter Olympics, she has stepped aside from that role due to the ongoing situation with her mom.
Nancy was last seen at 9:45 pm on Saturday evening at her home. When she didn't show up for church the next morning, she was reported missing. When her family went to her home, they found her wallet, cellphone, and car, but no signs of her.
According to the LA Times, insiders noted there appeared to be signs of forced entry into her home.
Was Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Targeted?
Sheriff Nanos also noted that exactly how Nancy disappeared remains unknown, but investigators think they are "looking at a possible kidnapping or abduction."
"She did not leave on her own, we know that," he elaborated. "She’s very limited in her mobility."
He also announced there is a $2,500 reward being offered for any information leading to an arrest in Nancy's disappearance. While they have performed DNA tests, those results will take days to come back.
While the notion of the abduction being a "targeted" incident hasn't been ruled out, Nanos noted evidence does not support that conclusion as of yet.
"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he shared.
What Did Savannah Guthrie Say?
Nanos tried to speak to a potential abductor when talking to the press.
"Just call us," he said. "Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there's no questions asked here."
Savannah also spoke out, asking her fans and followers to keep her family in their prayers.
On Instagram, she shared, "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.
"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant."
She also asked her followers to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."
"We need you," she added. "Bring her home."