Blood Found Inside Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother's $1Million Arizona Home After 'Kidnapper Forced Entry'

The latest development comes straight from police sources, as the Today show host's mother remains missing.

On Monday evening, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos got emotional when he was asked about Nancy.

"Do you believe you are still looking for Nancy Guthrie alive at this point?" a reporter questioned. "That she could be held somewhere? And if so, do you believe that is local in the Tucson area, or that she's been taken somewhere?"

Nanos appeared to find it difficult to know what to say, responding that they are "just not going to give up hope."

Officials have made it clear that Nancy is frail and is on daily medication she needs to survive.