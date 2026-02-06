Savannah Guthrie's Brother Begs 'We Want to Talk to You' in New Video to Kidnappers as Mom Nancy Remains Missing After Being Taken From Home

Camron's video came just under 24 hours after he and his sisters pleaded for their mother's safe return for the first time they had spoken out since Nancy was discovered missing and "taken against her will" on Sunday, February 1.

While weeping, the agonized Today co-host described their mom's fragile health.

"Our mom is our heart and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain," Savannah described. "She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer."

She went on to tell whoever abducted their mom, "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk... we're ready to listen. Please reach out to us."

Based on her brother's new video, it was apparent that the alleged kidnappers failed to reach out to the family despite the deadline the FBI shared.