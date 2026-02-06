Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's Brother Begs 'We Want to Talk to You' in New Video to Kidnappers as Mom Nancy Remains Missing After Being Taken From Home

Photo of Nancy Guthrie, Camron Guthrie
Source: Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Camron Guthrie made a plea to his mother's abductors..

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Updated 7:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Savannah Guthrie's brother, Camron, has spoken out in a new video, pleading to take to his mother's abductors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nancy Guthrie remains missing after she was taken from her Arizona home over the weekend.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'We Want to Talk To You'

"I'm speaking for the Guthrie family," Camron started off his video on Instagram. "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly.

"We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom."

He added: "We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact."

Article continues below advertisement

'We Are Waiting For Contact'

Photo fo Camron Guthrie
Source: @savannahgutrhie/Instagram

Camron Guthrie spoke to his mom's kidnappers on behalf of his sisters Savannah and Annie.

Cameron's video plea to the kidnappers was posted by Savannah just after the 5 p.m. MST deadline that they allegedly put forth in a ransom note.

She wrote in the caption, "Bring her home," about their missing mother.

Earlier in the day, Heith Janki, the FBI Special Agent in charge, told reporters they were "aware of a ransom letter," but that "Any action taken on a ransom is ultimately decided by the family."

He explained, "So we are continuing in a normal kidnapping case. But those are the time frames we're looking at as we move forward," referring to the 5 p.m. deadline and a later one on Monday, February 9.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photo of Savannah Guthrie and siblings

Savannah Guthrie's Silent Signals: NBC Host Appears 'Threatened' In Emotional Plea Video, Body Language Expert Claims — as Her Speech Suggests 'She Believes Mom Nancy Is Still Alive'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie

EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Plea to Kidnappers 'Humanized' Her Missing Mother Nancy — As The Ransom Note Deadlines Sparks Panic

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and siblings
Source: @savannahgutrhie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie pleaded for her mom's kidnappers to reach out to her family on Wednedsay.

Camron's video came just under 24 hours after he and his sisters pleaded for their mother's safe return for the first time they had spoken out since Nancy was discovered missing and "taken against her will" on Sunday, February 1.

While weeping, the agonized Today co-host described their mom's fragile health.

"Our mom is our heart and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain," Savannah described. "She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer."

She went on to tell whoever abducted their mom, "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk... we're ready to listen. Please reach out to us."

Based on her brother's new video, it was apparent that the alleged kidnappers failed to reach out to the family despite the deadline the FBI shared.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.