Savannah Guthrie's Brother Begs 'We Want to Talk to You' in New Video to Kidnappers as Mom Nancy Remains Missing After Being Taken From Home
Feb. 5 2026, Updated 7:26 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's brother, Camron, has spoken out in a new video, pleading to take to his mother's abductors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nancy Guthrie remains missing after she was taken from her Arizona home over the weekend.
'We Want to Talk To You'
"I'm speaking for the Guthrie family," Camron started off his video on Instagram. "Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly.
"We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom."
He added: "We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact."
'We Are Waiting For Contact'
Cameron's video plea to the kidnappers was posted by Savannah just after the 5 p.m. MST deadline that they allegedly put forth in a ransom note.
She wrote in the caption, "Bring her home," about their missing mother.
Earlier in the day, Heith Janki, the FBI Special Agent in charge, told reporters they were "aware of a ransom letter," but that "Any action taken on a ransom is ultimately decided by the family."
He explained, "So we are continuing in a normal kidnapping case. But those are the time frames we're looking at as we move forward," referring to the 5 p.m. deadline and a later one on Monday, February 9.
Camron's video came just under 24 hours after he and his sisters pleaded for their mother's safe return for the first time they had spoken out since Nancy was discovered missing and "taken against her will" on Sunday, February 1.
While weeping, the agonized Today co-host described their mom's fragile health.
"Our mom is our heart and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain," Savannah described. "She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer."
She went on to tell whoever abducted their mom, "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk... we're ready to listen. Please reach out to us."
Based on her brother's new video, it was apparent that the alleged kidnappers failed to reach out to the family despite the deadline the FBI shared.