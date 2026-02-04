Nancy Guthrie Investigators Insist 'No Suspect or Person of Interest Has Been Identified' — As the Hunt for NBC Host Savannah's 'Abducted' Mother Continues

As Radar earlier reported, multiple media outlets, including CBS Tucson affiliate KOLD and TMZ, received cryptic ransom demands on Tuesday, three days after Nancy's apparent kidnapping.

TMZ reported that the note, which authorities had not verified, demanded a "specific substantial amount of Bitcoin." The outlet would only reveal the amount is in the millions and that it was requested to be sent to a specific Bitcoin address.

According to the outlet, at the "bottom" of the email, there were "certain things they were saying about what she was wearing and damage to the house" that the sender likely included to prove they weren't an imposter.

Pima County officials posted on X: "We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in goes directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI."