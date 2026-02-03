Ransom Note Twist: Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's Alleged Kidnappers 'Sent Letter' Demanding Millions in Bitcoin Days After She Vanished

Multiple media outlets, including CBS Tucson affiliate KOLD and TMZ, reported receiving cryptic messages three days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in the middle of the night.

TMZ said the note, which had not been verified by authorities, demanded a "specific substantial amount of Bitcoin." The outlet would only reveal the amount is in the millions, and for it all to be sent to a specific Bitcoin address.

According to the outlet, at the "bottom" of the email, there were "certain things they were saying, about what she was wearing and damage to the house" that the sender likely included to prove they weren't an imposter.

Pima County officials posted on X: "We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in goes directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI."