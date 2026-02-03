Ransom Note Twist: Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's Alleged Kidnappers 'Sent Letter' Demanding Millions in Bitcoin Days After She Vanished
Feb. 3 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Sheriff's deputies in Tucson are investigating the authenticity of several alleged ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin for the safe return of Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother, RadarOnline.com can report.
At an earlier press briefing, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos was noticeably evasive about questions about possible ransom demands.
Ransom Demands
Multiple media outlets, including CBS Tucson affiliate KOLD and TMZ, reported receiving cryptic messages three days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in the middle of the night.
TMZ said the note, which had not been verified by authorities, demanded a "specific substantial amount of Bitcoin." The outlet would only reveal the amount is in the millions, and for it all to be sent to a specific Bitcoin address.
According to the outlet, at the "bottom" of the email, there were "certain things they were saying, about what she was wearing and damage to the house" that the sender likely included to prove they weren't an imposter.
Pima County officials posted on X: "We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in goes directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI."
Plea For Help
Earlier on Tuesday, February 3, Nanos twice danced around questions about a possible ransom demand, simply saying, "We’re following all leads. That’s all I can tell you."
The sheriff had frustratingly little more information to add about the search, confessing his department is stumped.
"We don’t know where she is," he flatly told reporters. "Like any investigation, we start at the point where we last saw her, and we work out. We are working as far as we can go."
While Nanos previously inferred that they didn't believe Nancy was targeted because of Savannah's money and fame, he never did rule it out.
"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he shared.
Savannah Guthrie Steps Away
Savannah, for her part, flew to Arizona as soon as she learned her mother had possibly been abducted. Late Tuesday, NBC confirmed what Radar had previously reported – the TODAY anchor was reluctantly stepping down from covering the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy.
"Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time," an NBC Sports spokesperson said. "Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon."
Meanwhile, Savannah has reportedly upped her personal security as well. Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, said protection protocols around her, her family, and multiple TODAY show hosts have significantly increased since Nancy went missing.
"This is not routine," a senior network official shared. "NBC security has been in active talks with law enforcement all day. This is being treated with extreme caution."
Insiders went on to reveal the entire network is uniting to support their colleague.
"Everyone is shaken," one person shared. "Savannah is devastated, but she's also being protected. The network is fully behind her."
As far as NBC News executives go, they are reportedly working with authorities to share information and reassessing safety protocols they have in place.
"There’s zero pressure on (Savannah)," a colleague said. "The message is simple: take care of your mom. We’ll handle the rest."