Investigators Reveal Devastating Update on Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother as Ransom Motive Has Not Been 'Ruled Out' — 'We Don't Know Where She Is'

Nanos announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Nancy's disappearance. While they have performed DNA tests, the results will take days to return.

A kidnapping ransom has not been ruled out, but Nanos has not indicated whether one has been demanded.

"I wish somebody would call us and say, 'Hey,' because that’s what the family wants," he told US Weekly. "They just want her back, no questions asked, call us where to come and get her, and we’ll do that."

While Nanos made it clear they don't believe Nancy was targeted due to Savannah's money and fame, he said that line of inquiry can't be ruled out.

"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he shared.