Investigators Reveal Devastating Update on Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother as Ransom Motive Has Not Been 'Ruled Out' — 'We Don't Know Where She Is'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
The search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom has expanded, as officials remain cagey on the possibility of any ransom demand, RadarOnline.com can report.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, has not been seen since the weekend and is dependent on crucial medicines to help her live.
Sheriff Deputies Are Stumped
At a Tuesday afternoon briefing, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confessed his department is stumped.
"We don’t know where she is," he told reporters. "Like any investigation, we start at the point where we last saw her, and we work out. We are working as far as we can go."
In this case, that's Nancy's $1million Arizona home, which has now officially been given back to the family, as the search stretches into new areas.
Savannah, for her part, flew to Arizona as soon as she learned her mother had possibly been abducted. While she was due to host the Winter Olympics, she has stepped aside from that role due to the ongoing search.
A Possible Ransom Motive?
Nanos announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Nancy's disappearance. While they have performed DNA tests, the results will take days to return.
A kidnapping ransom has not been ruled out, but Nanos has not indicated whether one has been demanded.
"I wish somebody would call us and say, 'Hey,' because that’s what the family wants," he told US Weekly. "They just want her back, no questions asked, call us where to come and get her, and we’ll do that."
While Nanos made it clear they don't believe Nancy was targeted due to Savannah's money and fame, he said that line of inquiry can't be ruled out.
"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he shared.
'Suspicious Circumstances'
Nancy was last seen at 9:45 pm on Saturday at her home. When she didn't show up for church the next morning, she was reported missing. Her wallet, cellphone, and car were all still at her home.
Investigators quickly ruled out any cognitive issues, such as dementia, clarifying that Nancy has mobility issues and could not have wandered off on her own.
"She's very alert, of good, sound mind, just some physical ailments that limit her ability to move around," Nanos said. "We know she didn't just walk out of there."
Nanos noted that other signs at the scene supported the criminal distinction, including "some suspicious circumstances."
Officials had previously revealed there were signs of a "forced entry" on the door of the home, while a doorbell camera was also deactivated before her abduction was reported.
Savannah Guthrie Asks for Prayers
On Wednesday, Savannah issued an emotional plea for fans to keep her missing mom in their prayers, telling followers on Instagram: "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope.
"We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.
"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant."
She then asked her social media followers to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," adding: "We need you" and "Bring her home."