'Everyone Is Shaken': 'Devastated' Savannah Guthrie's 'Security Ramped Up' After Her Mom Nancy's 'Abduction' in Arizona
Feb. 3 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
In the wake of her mom Nancy's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie's security has been ramped up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, the situation has gotten very serious.
The Increased Security Is 'Not Routine,' a Source Divulged
Sources revealed to Shuter security around Savannah, her family, and multiple Today show hosts has significantly increased since Nancy went missing.
"This is not routine," a senior network official shared. "NBC security has been in active talks with law enforcement all day. This is being treated with extreme caution."
According to the intel, additional private security measures have been put into place during travel, at their homes, and at studios both for Guthrie and other on-air talent.
"When something like this happens, you widen the circle," another source noted. "You don’t assume anything – you prepare for everything."
'Everyone Is Shaken,' an Insider Admitted
Insiders went on to reveal the mood behind the scenes is unsurprisingly not one of levity but rather tense and sad.
"Everyone is shaken,” one person shared. "Savannah is devastated, but she's also being protected. The network is fully behind her."
As far as NBC News executives go, they are reportedly working with authorities to share information and reassessing safety protocols they have in place.
"This isn’t panic," a source clarified. "It’s responsibility. Better to be safe than sorry."
While on-air broadcasters have kept calm, another insider admitted the situation "has rattled people."
"It hits close to home," they added. "Literally."
Details About Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
As Radar reported, Nancy has been missing since early Sunday morning when she did not show up for church. She was last seen at her house late Saturday evening.
In the wee hours of Sunday morning, her pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, which may give some timeframe to when she was allegedly abducted.
By the time her children arrived at her house, she was nowhere to be found; however, her wallet, keys, and cellphone were left behind.
Nancy is said to be frail and on daily medication, which could put her life at risk if not taken.
Savannah Speaks Out on Her Mother
After Nancy went missing, Savannah immediately flew out to Arizona, skipping out on her job of hosting Today.
She was also due to host the Winter Olympics but has opted not to due to the critical situation with her mother.
Savannah opened up to her followers on Instagram amid her mom's disappearance, sharing her family believes "in prayer."
"We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she continued.
"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant."
She also asked her supporters to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."
"We need you," she added. "Bring her home."