Investigations > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's Mom's House Declared 'Crime Scene' After 84-Year-Old Nancy 'Was Taken Against Her Will' in Arizona

Composite photos of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie crime scene
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie flew out to Arizona as soon as it was reported her mother was missing.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie's missing mother Nancy's house has officially been declared as a "crime scene" after her sudden disappearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After authorities found blood inside her home, this raised red flags that Nancy may have been a victim of foul play and taken against her will.

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday.

Sheriff Chris Nanos Said Nancy Guthrie 'Did Not Leave on Her Own'

Photo of drone over Nancy Guthrie's house
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/YouTube

Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke out at a press conference to confirm about the incident.

Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke out at a press conference to confirm, "We do in fact have a crime scene; we do in fact have a crime."

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," he added. "She’s very limited in her mobility."

Kevin Adger, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff, spoke out to share that "investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly [in the] middle of the night."

"Detectives are looking into a possible kidnapping or abduction," he explicitly stated.

While detectives have not put out any theories as to why Nancy may have been abducted, Nanos tried appealing to the abductor.

"Just call us. Let her go. Just call us," he said. "The family will tell you, there is no questions asked here."

Photo outside Nancy Guthrie's home
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

Sheriff Chris Nanos asked for an abductor to 'let' Nancy Guthrie 'go.'

Details About Nancy's Disappearance

Nancy was last seen at her home late Saturday evening. When she did not show up for church on Sunday morning, she was reported as missing.

When her family went to her home, they found her cellphone, wallet, and keys, but no sign of her.

There were also signs of forced entry into her home.

It has been revealed Nancy is on daily medication that she needs to survive and is frail.

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's home
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

There were reportedly signs of forced entry into Nancy Guthrie's home.

Sheriff Nanos also appealed to the public for help, noting there is a $2,500 reward being offered up for anyone who has information that helps lead to an arrest in the case.

A tip line has also been set up for people to give information to.

"We don’t need another bad, tragic ending," he declared. "We need some help."

"We’re doing all we can to try to locate her," he continued. "Every tool we have, we will use."

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's house
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

Blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie's home, according to a new development.

What Did Savannah Guthrie Say?

As soon as Savannah found out her mom was missing, she immediately hopped on a flight to Arizona.

She took to Instagram to ask her fans and followers to pray for her mother.

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope," she shared. "We believe in goodness, we believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him."

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's house
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

Savannah Guthrie asked fans to pray for her mother, Nancy.

Savannah added: "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant."

She also asked her followers to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."

"We need you," she concluded. "Bring her home."

Photo of Nancy Guthrie crime scene
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

Nancy's disappearance is now being treated as a crime, say officials.

Could This Be a 'Targeted' Incident?

According to Sheriff Nanos, there isn't evidence the incident involving Nancy is a "targeted" one, but they have not completely ruled that out yet, either.

"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he shared.

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's house
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

At this point, there isn't evidence to concretely conclude Nancy Guthrie's abduction was a 'targeted' incident.

Nanos also claimed that, while the exact reason Nancy disappeared remains unknown, they are "looking at a possible kidnapping or abduction."

Since learning of her mother's disappearance, Savannah has been absent from her role on the Today show.

She was also due to host the Winter Olympics, but has stepped aside.

Photo of Nancy Guthrie crime scene
Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube

Police say 'there are things at the scene that indicate she did not leave on her own.'

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Police fear 84-year-old Nancy was abducted from her house in the middle of the night.

