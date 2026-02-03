Savannah Guthrie's Mom's House Declared 'Crime Scene' After 84-Year-Old Nancy 'Was Taken Against Her Will' in Arizona

Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke out at a press conference to confirm, "We do in fact have a crime scene; we do in fact have a crime."

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," he added. "She’s very limited in her mobility."

Kevin Adger, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff, spoke out to share that "investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly [in the] middle of the night."

"Detectives are looking into a possible kidnapping or abduction," he explicitly stated.

While detectives have not put out any theories as to why Nancy may have been abducted, Nanos tried appealing to the abductor.

"Just call us. Let her go. Just call us," he said. "The family will tell you, there is no questions asked here."