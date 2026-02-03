EXCLUSIVE: How New Surveillance Technology Is 'Key' in Desperate Search for Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother — As Kidnappers Allegedly 'Removed Nancy's Doorbell Camera'

A panicked statewide search is underway for the 84-year-old Nancy, who is dependent on daily medication to keep her alive.

Nancy was last seen at 9:45 pm on Saturday at her home. When she didn't show up for church the next morning, she was reported missing. When her family went to her home, they found her wallet, cellphone, and car, but no signs of her.

Now, investigators are hoping the many cameras perched throughout the area will provide any clues. In an exclusive interview with Radar, Kevin Hale, Chair of the Criminal Justice Program at Post University, said we live in a new era of AI assistance.

"Technology, such as home security video systems, has become a great tool for investigators," Hale said. "No doubt they will have checked with each house in the neighborhoods surrounding Mrs. Guthrie's home, searching for any video that might add valuable information."

Detectives also have access to business and traffic cameras that populate around Nancy's suburban Tucson home.

"They will also check local businesses such as gas stations, convenience stores, banks, 'big box' retailers, and any other business or establishment that might have cameras," Hale elaborated. "This allows investigators to potentially follow suspicious vehicles in and out of the neighborhood and also helps to provide a timeline."