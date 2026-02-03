EXCLUSIVE: How New Surveillance Technology Is 'Key' in Desperate Search for Savannah Guthrie's 'Abducted' Mother — As Kidnappers Allegedly 'Removed Nancy's Doorbell Camera'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
With time running out in the desperate search for Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother, deputies and detectives are relying on the abundance of new surveillance technologies to help track her down, RadarOnline.com can report.
Investigators are poring over neighbors' security cameras, but have revealed Nancy Guthrie's personal doorbell camera was removed by the time they arrived on the scene on Sunday, February 1.
Technology is the Key
A panicked statewide search is underway for the 84-year-old Nancy, who is dependent on daily medication to keep her alive.
Nancy was last seen at 9:45 pm on Saturday at her home. When she didn't show up for church the next morning, she was reported missing. When her family went to her home, they found her wallet, cellphone, and car, but no signs of her.
Now, investigators are hoping the many cameras perched throughout the area will provide any clues. In an exclusive interview with Radar, Kevin Hale, Chair of the Criminal Justice Program at Post University, said we live in a new era of AI assistance.
"Technology, such as home security video systems, has become a great tool for investigators," Hale said. "No doubt they will have checked with each house in the neighborhoods surrounding Mrs. Guthrie's home, searching for any video that might add valuable information."
Detectives also have access to business and traffic cameras that populate around Nancy's suburban Tucson home.
"They will also check local businesses such as gas stations, convenience stores, banks, 'big box' retailers, and any other business or establishment that might have cameras," Hale elaborated. "This allows investigators to potentially follow suspicious vehicles in and out of the neighborhood and also helps to provide a timeline."
Nancy Guthrie's Pacemaker Has Gone Dark
Nancy's personal technology has also shed light on her dire situation. As Radar reported, her pacemaker has stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, which has worried searchers.
Pacemakers, like the one Nancy used, are devices that are implanted via surgery to treat irregular heart rhythms. They work by sending small electrical signals to the heart.
According to the latest information, Nancy's pacemaker stopped syncing with her watch around 2 am on Sunday.
The data from the Apple Watch offers a possible time Nancy may have been abducted from her home.
'Forced' Out of Her Bed
Nancy lives in a $1million home in the affluent Catalina Foothills area. According to initial reports, lights in the common area were all on, and Nancy's front door was unlocked. However, there were reportedly signs of a "forced entry."
"She did not walk away," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."
Nanos emphasized they aren't limiting themselves to looking for just one suspect: "This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don’t know that yet."
Reward for Any Information
DNA tests from the scene could take days to analyze, so a $2,500 reward has been offered for any information leading to an arrest in Nancy's disappearance.
Sheriff Nanos made it clear they don't believe Nancy was targeted due to Savannah's money and fame; however, he said that line of inquiry can't be ruled out.
"Nothing that we see is leading us that way, but we’ll never dismiss anything. We’ll continue to look at everything, and we’ll just keep moving forward with it," he shared.