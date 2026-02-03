Your tip
Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's Blood-Soaked Front Door Spotted for the First Time Following Her 'Abduction' — After Cops Declared The Home 'a Crime Scene'

Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen alive on Saturday night.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

The case of Savannah Guthrie's missing 84-year-old mom has taken a devastatingly dark turn as blood stains are still visible on the front porch of her Tucson, Arizona, home nearly three days after her apparent abduction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tucson Police appeared to have already finished processing the house as a crime scene, as NewsNation's Brian Entin was able to walk up to Nancy Guthrie's front door on Tuesday, February 3, where dried blood splatters were visible on the terra cotta tile of the porch's entryway.

Disturbing Find

Blood stains are visible on Nancy Guthrie's front porch.

"Blood is visible outside the front door of Nancy Guthrie's house," Entin wrote in the caption when sharing the video to X.

Nancy was last seen alive after being dropped off at her home on Saturday, January 31, after dinner and a game of mah-jong with her daughter, Annie.

Church friends alerted the family when Nancy didn't attend services the following morning. Authorities believe she was taken from her home in the middle of the night in an abduction.

"We don't know where she is," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters on Tuesday. "Like any investigation, we start at the point where we last saw her, and we work out. We are working as far as we can go."

Abduction Scene

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted and taken out the front door of her home.

There were reportedly signs of a "forced entry" into Nancy's home.

"She did not walk away," Nanos told reporters "We believe she was forced to leave that residence. It was against her will."

"This was, in our opinion, someone entered her home in the middle of the night and removed her. It could be more than one person, we don’t know that yet," he continued.

Nanos had already stressed to the media after Nancy's disappearance that she was "of great sound mind" and "sharp as a tack."

He described her disappearance as "not dementia-related," and that she “isn’t somebody who just wandered off."

Missing Amid Health Ailments

Nancy Guthrie needs daily medication that without it could prove fatal.

Nancy needs daily medication that could prove fatal if she weren't found within 24 hours of when she vanished.

Nanos acknowledged that she "suffers from some physical ailments [and] has some physical challenges," some of which were revealed in newly released police dispatch audio.

“Nancy has high blood pressure, pacemaker, and cardiac issues," the dispatcher was heard saying when giving her physical description out.

The elderly woman's pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch, which was left at her home, around 2 a.m. on Sunday, suggesting she may have been taken out of range of the device.

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram
